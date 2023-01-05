Read full article on original website
William Kovolenko Jr
2d ago
Coaches coach, Players play, Cheerleaders cheer. Glad to see a coach do what he saw was necessary to secure a win. Mike Tomlin has my respect. Super Bowles hopefully will come. 👊👍
Reply(4)
23
Blackiefnlawless
2d ago
He's not wrong!! Last game they left 24 points out on the field and could've easily beaten the Ravens and if everything else stayed the same and be 9 7!!! He legitly got them pissed on purpose!! I'm beginning to like Tomlin more and more!!
Reply
9
Public Enemy #1
2d ago
With the money they get paid, i think I'd be able to handle being "uncomfortable and hot" for a couple hours.
Reply
12
