Cash Found At Super One
Saturday, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a large sum of cash that a person found at Super One. To claim the money, call the Police Department at 903-575-4004 and speak with our Evidence Room Manager. You will need to provide the lost amount and a description of what’s holding the cash.
Woman killed on Bond Drive named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata "Nata" Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
East Texas woman accused of writing checks for herself with company funds, second woman wanted for felony theft
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are trying to locate two women accused of stealing money from their employers, according to authorities. Kendra Dowdy was an office manager at a Texarkana business and wrote checks to herself using company funds, said law enforcement. She allegedly took about $15,000, and officials said the company later […]
January is human trafficking awareness month
TEXARKANA, Texas - January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Each year, agencies across the country use this month to increase awareness about human trafficking and educate the public on how to identify and prevent this crime from continuing in their communities. Human trafficking is a billion dollar...
Murder Defendant Found Competent, Gets New Lawyer, Will Be Restrained At Trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas–During two days of pretrial hearings in the case of a Texarkana man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in 2021, the state argued for high security, the disruptive defendant was given a new lawyer and the judge determined the defendant is competent to face a jury.
Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35, of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
December arrest leads to felony charges
60-year-old Michael Ballance was arrested by Hope Police on December 3 after allegedly threatening family members with a gun after an argument about their Christmas tree. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ballance was arguing with a family member about the tree when he left the house and returned with a handgun. Ballance allegedly pointed the gun at family members before police arrived to make the arrest.
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Don’t Be a Victim of This New Scam
With a new year comes a new scam. It seems some people can't stop scamming others out of their money. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens in our area about a new phone scam that is going around. According to a press release, several people have received these...
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
Caddo Parish Sheriff Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Local citizens are receiving phone calls from scammers pretending to be law enforcement and demanding payment over the phone to prevent arrest. The complaints reference a scammer claiming to be Captain Corbett and Sergeant Reed, with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, attempting to cheat people out of their money. Citizens are being told they have a warrant for their arrest but can pay it off over the phone instead of going to jail. In most cases, scammers instruct people to remain on the phone while buying gift cards from local stores. Once information from a gift card is relayed, the money is lost.
Temporary restraining order granted against Caddo commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. – A temporary restraining order has been granted against a Caddo Parish elected official following a complaint of stalking by a Shreveport woman. Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh signed the order Thursday morning that prohibits Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson from contacting the 36-year-old woman, whom KTBS is identifying as D.W., and her 9-year-old daughter.
Texarkana celebrates sesquicentennial with Stone Soup event
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana is turning 150 years old this year. The year-long celebration kicked-off Saturday with a special event at the Texarkana Museum of Regional History. A committee of community leaders are working together to plan several events this year celebrating Texarkana's rich heritage and exciting future. The community...
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
Here’s 4 Great Events Going on in Texarkana The First Weekend of 2023
Who's ready for the weekend? If you think there is nothing going on in Texarkana you would be wrong. Take a look at these great events that are taking place this weekend. Happy Weekend!. 1. Hunk of Burning Love! It's the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana. It's the World...
Second Teen Dies From Idabel Shooting Incident
A second teen has died of injuries received in a triple shooting in Idabel on New Year’s Eve. The 19-year-old died Tuesday at a Tyler hospital, and another teen died at the scene of the shootings. A third teen suffered only a superficial wound, and paramedics treated and released him. The suspect, who is also a juvenile, remains in custody.
Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Higher food prices are making it tough for the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana as food insecurity continues to increase. “Our costs have nearly doubled what we’ve had to spend on purchased food, and that’s because of the cost of food, as well as the decrease of USDA foods that […]
