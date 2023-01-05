Read full article on original website
Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on U.S. CPI data
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
The Role Of Big Data In Affiliate Marketing
These days, the world is getting more digitalized and more complex. “Big data” is a term that is becoming more popular in the modern digital world. “Big data,” broadly defined, refers to huge data sets that are too complex for use with conventional data-processing technologies. If used properly, this type of data, which spans a wide range of domains and has high statistical power, can have significant effects on several industries.
British PM Sunak revives talks for Arm’s London IPO -FT
(Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revived talks with Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp regarding a London listing for chip designer Arm Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Sunak met Arm’s Chief Executive Rene Haas last month in Downing Street and Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank,...
Apple to replace key Broadcom chip with in-house design – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Apple Inc plans to replace a Broadcom Inc chip from its devices with an in-house design in 2025, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The iPhone maker has been working to limit its reliance on other chipmakers, having moved to its own line of...
Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Self-driving software startup Oxbotica has raised $140 million from investors to speed deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports.
Why is Manufacturing Business Intelligence Important?
Business intelligence is now the ultimate solution for almost any business line and every industry. According to a recent report by Techjury, as much as 33% of top-market enterprises worldwide will practice data-driven decision-making baked by business intelligence. In this article, we’ll spotlight the role of business intelligence technology in the Manufacturing industry, describe what types of BI solutions prevail there, and define their core benefits for manufacturing companies.
