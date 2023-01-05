ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Inside Nova

It took a while, but Arlington County Board has found its next auditor

After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor. Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that report directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

First candidate emerges in Dranesville District supervisor race

Democrat Jimmy Bierman is the first candidate in the race to succeed retiring Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) and he’s raring to go with a host of ideas. Bierman wants to make downtown McLean more inviting and fun, ensure more trees get planted in the community, build transit-oriented development where possible and encourage creation of a women’s health clinic.
MCLEAN, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Kanninen deserves thanks for service on Arlington School Board

This week marks the first in eight years that Barbara Kanninen has not been on the Arlington School Board, having decided that two four-year terms is enough. We’re not always in alignment with the general drift of the current School Board – have you noticed? – but we do want to give Kanninen props for not having been afraid to lead when the occasion called for it.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County

A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two more join fray for sheriff in Arlington Democratic primary

The performance of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office took a drubbing as two challengers on Jan. 4 launched efforts to take away the job of the brand-new sheriff. Wanda Younger and James Herring detailed what they saw as flaws in the office during campaign kickoffs before the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Solar project resubmits application in Stevensburg

After being denied in May 2021, Maroon Solar, LLC will again attempt to bring a utility-scale solar facility to Culpeper. The new conditional use permit application is set to be reviewed by the Culpeper County Planning Commission during a meeting on Jan. 11. One of the most prominent changes to...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?

Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
districtadministration.com

District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’

A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
ffxnow.com

County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines

Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes

While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse. Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm...
CULPEPER, VA
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments for 2 Years to Hundreds in Alexandria

Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive $500 in monthly payments for two years as part of the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. The payments, which do not have any restrictions on their use, will go to approximately 170 eligible residents, according an article published by WUSA9 on October 22, 2022.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Community Policy