FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Nova
It took a while, but Arlington County Board has found its next auditor
After living with a vacancy that totaled about eight months, Arlington County Board members on Jan. 3 appointed a new auditor. Jim Shelton will occupy one of only four posts – county manager, clerk to the board and county attorney being the others – that report directly to County Board members. In the position, he will work under the direction of the board and the county government’s Audit Committee.
Inside Nova
First candidate emerges in Dranesville District supervisor race
Democrat Jimmy Bierman is the first candidate in the race to succeed retiring Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) and he’s raring to go with a host of ideas. Bierman wants to make downtown McLean more inviting and fun, ensure more trees get planted in the community, build transit-oriented development where possible and encourage creation of a women’s health clinic.
Inside Nova
Wheeler seeking reelection as Prince William County board chair
Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler wants to be the first Democrat to win reelection to her seat in nearly 30 years. Wheeler, the at-large chair of the 8-member Board of County Supervisors, is seeking reelection to a second four-year term. “I love what I get to do every...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Kanninen deserves thanks for service on Arlington School Board
This week marks the first in eight years that Barbara Kanninen has not been on the Arlington School Board, having decided that two four-year terms is enough. We’re not always in alignment with the general drift of the current School Board – have you noticed? – but we do want to give Kanninen props for not having been afraid to lead when the occasion called for it.
Inside Nova
Challenger raps incumbent as race for Arlington prosecutor begins to heat up
Her name never passed his lips, but incumbent Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Deghani-Tafti was in the crosshairs of challenger Josh Katcher as he formally kicked off his bid to unseat her. “We are falling short – we are failing to execute on the process of 21st-century criminal justice,” Katcher...
WTOP
More Fairfax Co. high schools apologize for not sending merit commendations
Parents at two Fairfax County, Virginia, high schools received an upsetting surprise in their inboxes over the weekend. Langley High School Principal Kim Greer sent out an email Friday night to congratulate students who were awarded commendations in the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, as first reported by the Fairfax County Times.
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities. Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince …. A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their...
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
Inside Nova
Former congressional candidate enters race for Prince William County School Board
A new candidate has entered the race for School Board chair in Prince William County. Julia Biggins, an infectious disease specialist who ran for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District seat in 2018, announced Thursday she is launching a campaign to oust the incumbent Lateef. “It is clear that the current...
Inside Nova
Two more join fray for sheriff in Arlington Democratic primary
The performance of the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office took a drubbing as two challengers on Jan. 4 launched efforts to take away the job of the brand-new sheriff. Wanda Younger and James Herring detailed what they saw as flaws in the office during campaign kickoffs before the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Voters in 35th House District, get out and cast ballots
Speaking of the General Assembly, those who live in the 35th House District (Vienna and environs) have a special election coming up next week to fill the seat vacated in late 2022 by Del. Mark Keam. Both the Democratic and Republican nominees have been running low-key campaigns, presumably in hopes...
Inside Nova
Solar project resubmits application in Stevensburg
After being denied in May 2021, Maroon Solar, LLC will again attempt to bring a utility-scale solar facility to Culpeper. The new conditional use permit application is set to be reviewed by the Culpeper County Planning Commission during a meeting on Jan. 11. One of the most prominent changes to...
Prince William County School Board Elects Jennifer Wall as Vice Chairwoman
The Prince William County School Board elected Jennifer T. Wall to a one-year term as the Vice Chairwoman of the Board, effective Jan. 4, 2023. Wall was elected in November of 2019 to represent the Gainesville Magisterial District on the School Board. Wall graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young...
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
districtadministration.com
District CEO Goldson: ‘I’m stepping away from dysfunctional school board’
A dysfunctional school board appears to be a leading factor in Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson’s decision to leave Prince George’s County Public Schools at the end of 2022-23. Goldson, who has worked in the nation’s 20th-largest school district for 32 years, criticized the board of education’s “inability to work together in the best interest of our students” in announcing her resignation this week.
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
Inside Nova
Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes
While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse. Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm...
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments for 2 Years to Hundreds in Alexandria
Residents of Alexandria, Virginia will receive $500 in monthly payments for two years as part of the Recurring Income for Success and Equity program. The payments, which do not have any restrictions on their use, will go to approximately 170 eligible residents, according an article published by WUSA9 on October 22, 2022.
