Read full article on original website
Related
Customers of These Indiana Car Dealerships Could Be Getting a Settlement Check in the Mail
Some folks may be getting unexpected checks in the mail after a number of car dealerships settled a class action lawsuit recently. Car buyers that paid a "Document Preparation Fee" on the purchase or lease of a vehicle from any one of several Indiana car dealerships over the last couple of years could be getting a payment from a class action settlement. While the dealerships involved deny that they have done anything wrong, they did agree to pay out a more than $13 million settlement in the class action suit. According to WTHR, 145,000 checks are being mailed to car buyers.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents
Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
WTHR
Yes, checks now arriving in Indiana mailboxes for an auto dealer document fee lawsuit settlement are real
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of Indiana residents are now getting unexpected checks in the mail. The mailings say the payouts represent a settlement award for a class action lawsuit involving document fees charged by auto dealers, and 13News viewers contacted VERIFY to ask if they should cash the checks – or if they are part of a scam.
WOWO News
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
city-countyobserver.com
Suzanne Crouch Announces Over 3.1 Million Cash on Hand
Evansville, IND. (January 5, 2023) — Suzanne Crouch, current Indiana Lieutenant Governor, announces she has over 3.1 Million Dollars cash on hand as she heads into 2023 in her campaign for Governor. “We have exceeded our 2022 fundraising goals, and our numbers are strong. I will be competitive with...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
WTHR
Auto doc fees litigation checks
All across Indiana, families are opening their mailboxes to find an unexpected check. The attached letter says it's a payout for a class action settlement.
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy
A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
WANE-TV
Do you own any of these items recalled in December?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) It’s the start of a new month and that means a roundup of items recalled the previous month. Here’s a list of items compiled by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in December. Gotway and Begode Unicycles...
Metro News
Former W.Va. resident wanted in Florida is arrested in Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Florida man who formerly resided in West Virginia has been arrested in Indiana on charges he provided drugs to a teeanger and then allegedly tried to molest the teen as the boy was dying. Alain Luis Forget was picked up in New Albany, Indiana...
wfft.com
Here's what you need to know about Indiana's new tax laws
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s January, but before we know it, the deadline to file taxes will be here. That’s Tuesday, April 18. Here’s what you need to know about Indiana’s new tax laws. First, the income tax for 2023 and 2024 is now...
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
wamwamfm.com
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana
With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
14news.com
14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you think of United Way, what do you think of?. Chances are you’ll have to adjust your thinking. The United Way of Southwestern Indiana is changing its focus and many traditional community agencies, are out of money. Salvation Army, American Red Cross and Ark...
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
Comments / 0