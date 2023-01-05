ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customers of These Indiana Car Dealerships Could Be Getting a Settlement Check in the Mail

Some folks may be getting unexpected checks in the mail after a number of car dealerships settled a class action lawsuit recently. Car buyers that paid a "Document Preparation Fee" on the purchase or lease of a vehicle from any one of several Indiana car dealerships over the last couple of years could be getting a payment from a class action settlement. While the dealerships involved deny that they have done anything wrong, they did agree to pay out a more than $13 million settlement in the class action suit. According to WTHR, 145,000 checks are being mailed to car buyers.
Indiana Department of Revenue Shares Changes for Upcoming Tax Season

The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) wants individuals to be aware of several tax changes as the 2023 tax filing season approaches. In addition, DOR wants to remind low-income Hoosiers who received Social Security income in 2022 and who meet other eligibility criteria that they will need to file a tax return to claim the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund, even if they do not normally need to file a tax return.
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents

Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
New contract for Medicaid operator

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
Suzanne Crouch Announces Over 3.1 Million Cash on Hand

Evansville, IND. (January 5, 2023) — Suzanne Crouch, current Indiana Lieutenant Governor, announces she has over 3.1 Million Dollars cash on hand as she heads into 2023 in her campaign for Governor. “We have exceeded our 2022 fundraising goals, and our numbers are strong. I will be competitive with...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?

As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Auto doc fees litigation checks

All across Indiana, families are opening their mailboxes to find an unexpected check. The attached letter says it's a payout for a class action settlement.
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
Indiana Residents Have to Make This Much Money to be Happy

A recent study revealed how much money you need to make in Indiana in order to be happy, and it's concerning. There's an old saying that says you can't buy happiness. While in theory, that might be true, we all know how stressful the concept of money can be. Growing up, my parents worked hard to provide the essentials we needed to survive: food, shelter, and clothing. Both parents were factory workers and, at times, lived paycheck to paycheck. However, they still made it a point to get me involved in sports, go all out on Christmas gifts, and other things that they really didn't have the extra money to afford. I'm proud of my upbringing, and it really taught me a lot. All of that being said, apparently money can provide you with happiness, according to a recent study. There's actually a certain amount of money that we need to make in order to be happy here in Indiana.
Do you own any of these items recalled in December?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) It’s the start of a new month and that means a roundup of items recalled the previous month. Here’s a list of items compiled by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita that were recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in December. Gotway and Begode Unicycles...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana

With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
