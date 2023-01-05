ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma lands another trench presence via portal, nabbing former Texas State DL Davon Sears

The Sooners continue to beef up their defensive line via the transfer portal, as the latest addition in the trenches for Oklahoma is former Texas State standout Davon Sears. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday morning, spurning Penn State and Tennessee in favor of the crimson and cream. Sears had visited Norman just days prior, and though he took subsequent visits with the Nittany Lions and Volunteers, OU set the bar unattainably high.
Preparations Underway For Governor Stitt’s 2nd Inauguration

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time on Monday morning. Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to...
