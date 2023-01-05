The Sooners continue to beef up their defensive line via the transfer portal, as the latest addition in the trenches for Oklahoma is former Texas State standout Davon Sears. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday morning, spurning Penn State and Tennessee in favor of the crimson and cream. Sears had visited Norman just days prior, and though he took subsequent visits with the Nittany Lions and Volunteers, OU set the bar unattainably high.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO