Kurt Warner Retired From the NFL at 38 but Almost Returned to the Arizona Cardinals as a 43-Year-Old
Kurt Warner contemplated coming out of retirement in 2014. The post Kurt Warner Retired From the NFL at 38 but Almost Returned to the Arizona Cardinals as a 43-Year-Old appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jadeveon Clowney's Agent Releases Statement Following Fiasco With Browns
Jadeveon Clowney's agent has released a statement following the Cleveland Browns sending Clowney home following an issue that went public.
49ers QB Brock Purdy joins Dan Marino in history books with epic feat vs. Cardinals
At this point, it’s safe to say this: San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy is the real deal. From being the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft to becoming a winning starter with the 49ers, Purdy has certainly proven himself. And if there are still people who doubt him, he made sure to show in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals why he deserves the opportunity to be QB1 in San Francisco.
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game. Damar Hamlin health update. Plus, Week 18 lookahead.
While Damar Hamlin showed significant improvement on Thursday, the NFL made a decision on the status of the suspended Bills-Bengals game.
Look: Bo Jackson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been receiving support from some of the biggest names in sports all week. But football legend Bo Jackson had a special message for Hamlin that has really stood out from the crowd. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Jackson recalled Hamlin's "Did we win?" question...
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
thecomeback.com
Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans
Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game
The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL World Calling For Rookie Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
We're beginning to lose count how many times Raiders fans have called for Josh McDaniels' job. But while getting blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday, the Black Hole once again wanted the coach's head. Vegas finds itself down 31-6 with just over eight minutes to go, and Kansas City...
Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon
The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.
Yardbarker
Steelers Safeties Ryan Clark And Troy Polamalu Were Terrified Larry Fitzgerald Would “Moss Them” To Lose Super Bowl 43
Super Bowl XLIII was the last championship for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was one of the most exciting Super Bowls of this century and featured one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with James Harrison’s interception return just before the half that put the Steelers ahead of the Arizona Cardinals by 10 points. It seemed like an insurmountable lead against the best defense in the NFL.
NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay's Announcement
Now that the NFL's regular season is over, all the attention turns to Sean McVay and his looming decision. McVay is only 36 years old, but there's widespread speculation he could walk away from coaching during the offseason. The Super Bowl-winning head coach addressed the speculation ...
NFL Player 'Refused To Play' On First, Second Down Last Weekend
It sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tried to get in on the "quiet quitting" trend recently. Browns defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin told reporters today that Clowney refused to play on first or second downs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17. The veteran defender would only play on third downs.
Patriots Rumors: Why Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Got Suspended
The 2022 Patriots season ended on a sour note for Jack Jones and Jake Bailey. New England on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback and veteran punter, who had been dealing with a knee and back injury, respectively. Jones, who injured his knee during the road game against the Arizona Cardinals, was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, whereas Bailey had been in and out of practice for the last couple of weeks.
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Veteran Defensive Back
The Dallas Cowboys are adding some reinforcements to their defensive backfield ahead of Week 18 and their upcoming playoff run. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad. Rhodes was recently waived by the Buffalo Bills and has appeared in two games this season, making a grand total of four tackles.
Chargers Announce Update On Veteran Wide Receiver Mike Williams
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, an integral member of Justin Herbert's passing attack, was carted off the field during Sunday's game. It's a troubling development, especially considering the injury happened in the midst of fans questioning Brandon Staley for keeping starters ...
The Drive: Hall of Famer John McClain makes bold statement about Texans
Senior Texans columnist John McClain expects this to be Lovie Smith’s final game as Texans head coach, stresses the importance of the No. 1 overall pick.
