Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment

Armed Perry man arrested after tussling with police
An armed Perry man was arrested Saturday after being wrestled to the ground by Perry police officers. Dakota Wylie Armstrong, 29, of 1715 Vine St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts-firearm. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of...
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Sac County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Two In Extortion, False Imprisonment Investigation
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports two people accused of threatening and tampering with a witness were taken into custody on Wednesday. According to Sheriff Ken McClure, deputies executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Willow Street in Odebolt to investigate the reported incident. Authorities say 34-year-old Edwin Edgardo Diaz and 40-year-old Amy Jo Hartwig on Jan. 4 held a female victim against her will and forced her to sign a document indicating narcotics seized in a case involving Diaz were hers. Diaz and Hartwig were both arrested on charges of extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communications. Diaz is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Law enforcement’s investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.
Couple arrested in Sac County for allegedly extorting woman to confess to drug crime
According to an affidavit Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig both of Odebolt, were both charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication after they told a woman they were going to a friend's house but instead allegedly forced her to sign a confession.
Manning Man Accused Of Arson Scheduled For Trial In March
A Manning man charged with arson for allegedly burning haybales in rural Carroll County has been scheduled for trial this spring. Court records show 34-year-old Jacob Harry Jacobsen filed not guilty pleas last week to one count of second-degree arson, a class D felony, and third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation found Jacobsen had burned more than 20 bales in the rural areas surrounding Manning on at least two occasions, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29. Jacobsen’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 21, with a pretrial conference slated for March 6. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison and $13,750 in fines.
Teenager shot in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Fort Dodge. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue. Fort Dodge police say when they arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy shot...
Dawson man arrested in Altoona after assaulting Dawson woman
A Dawson man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a woman in Dawson and threatening to “shoot her and slit her throat.”. Zachary Earl Smith, 36, of 309 E. Third St., Dawson, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault, first-degree harassment, obstruction of emergency communications, interference with official acts and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Sac City woman arrested after two dead dogs found in garage freezer
Sac City — The Sac City Police Department arrested a woman after finding two deceased dogs in freezers and three deceased cats at a residence. On January 1, Sac City Police were called to a house as part of an ongoing animal abuse investigation, where the landlord discovered the previous tenant, Billi Jo Beyer-Langner, had left two dead cats in the house and two emaciated dogs that were half decomposed in a chest freezer in the garage.
Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday
An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
Michigan man arrested in Audubon County on outstanding warrant
(Audubon Co) The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 61-year-old Harlin Weaver, of Kingsford, Michigan, on January 2nd on an outstanding Violation of Probation and Unserved Mittimus warrant. Weaver appeared before the District Judge and was held on his charges.
Atlantic man arrested after breaking into a hotel room and assaulting an individual
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Burglary and other charges following an incident at Turkey Creek Lodge. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Monday, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an individual breaking into another room. Officers on scene were informed that a male individual had broken into a room at the hotel and assaulted an individual inside. As the caller tried to intervene, they were also assaulted by the male subject and officers were told that they had left the scene before arrival. A search of the area was conducted and a male matching the description was located in the area of the Mulberry Mat. That subject was positively identified by witnesses and subsequently, 21-year-old Chanson Hans was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Public Intoxication, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. An additional charge of Simple Assault has been added after further statements and investigation had been completed.
Suspect arrested for New Year’s Day robbery of Storm Lake liquor store
An arrest has been made in connection to an armed robbery at a northwest Iowa liquor store on New Year’s Day. Storm Lake Police were called to Al’s Liquor in Storm Lake late Sunday evening. An employee told officers a man had entered the business and brandished a firearm, which he held to the employee’s head. The man allegedly moved the employee to the cash register and took an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the business on foot. No injuries were reported.
Hammer attack permanently disfigures Des Moines woman, man charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman so badly with a hammer that she’ll be permanently disfigured — and it’s not the first time he’s used a hammer to attack a woman. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on East Dunham Avenue in Des […]
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen discusses goals for next Legislative Session
(Adair Co) Iowa House District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen is all set for the next Legislative Session. Sorensen said they will gavel in at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and that is when they will swear in Representatives and Senators and go over seat assignments. He said the big kick-off to the session will be Tuesday when Governor Reynolds gives her State of the State.
Iowa Family Plans Therapy Stables After Son’s Death
If you have ever lost a family member, you know that the pain it never brings truly goes away. You just learn to live with it. One Iowa family is taking the grief they feel every day to help others who are struggling. Jed Riesselman passed away after a farm...
Carroll City Council Takes First Look At FY24 Preliminary Budget At Monday’s Meeting
The Carroll City Council meets next week for its first meeting of 2023. According to Interim City Manager Jeff Cayler, a handful of change orders for the Carroll Recreation Center improvement and renovation project is back on the agenda. In December, city officials voiced concern over the cost of redesigning trench drains in the locker rooms, adjusting the facility’s north entrance ramp, and other minor changes. Cayler says the city had to approve those changes via an infrequently used method to avoid construction delays.
