Read full article on original website
Related
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
Apple Insider
Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
CES 2023 Day 2: Top 9 new gadgets you need to see
From transparent OLED TVs to a health device that can examine your urine, these are the highlights from the second day at CES.
Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES
A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
todaynftnews.com
LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023
LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
New filing suggests Sonos is adding WiFi 6 support to its next wireless speakers
Sonos' rumoured 'Optimo' line of premium speakers will apparently include Wi-Fi 6 for improved wireless stability.
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Consumer Reports.org
New Appliances, Smart Home Devices, and Energy-Saving Products Unveiled at CES 2023
Every January, CES—the Consumer Electronics Show—provides a glimpse into the consumer products that will come to market in the weeks and months ahead: TVs, cars, and even home appliances. The deluge of new-product announcements at CES 2023 reveals trends about how manufacturers want to impact consumers’ lives through...
KSAT 12
Robots, AI, quirky tech products debut at Consumer Electronics Show
Innovation, some of it pretty quirky, is on full display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Thousands of companies, from startups to titans, are debuting their futuristic, must-have gadgets and gizmos. Sure, robots are fun, but the central focus of the show is serious. “And, that’s...
9to5Mac
Friday’s best deals: Official iPhone 13 MagSafe cases from $21, Anker New Year’s sale, more
All of today’s best deals are now going live as we head into the weekend. Kicking things off are a collection of official Apple iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases at some of the best prices ever starting from $21. Then go check out all of the popular gear in Anker’s New Year’s Sale while it is marking down iPhone accessories starting at $13. And if your smart home could use some love in 2023, LIFX’s HomeKit color smart bulb is a steal at just $25. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
PC Magazine
Easy Access: How to Control Your Apple Watch From Your iPhone
Apple Watch Mirroring is geared toward people with physical or motor disabilities, but can be helpful for those who find it easier to control an Apple Watch from the iPhone's larger screen. Navigating and using your Apple Watch directly can sometimes be a challenge, especially if some obstacle interferes with...
Digital Trends
Leica launches the Hisense-powered $8,300 Cine 1, its first 4K Laser TV, at CES 2023
Legendary German photography company Leica Camera has debuted its first Laser TV at CES 2023. The Leica Cine 1 is a 4K, triple-laser ultra short throw (UST) projector made in partnership with Hisense. It will be available in both 100-inch and 120-inch versions with prices starting at $8,295 when it hits the U.S. market in the third quarter of 2023. Leica plans to sell the Cine 1 in Europe in the spring.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Skyworth exhibits W82 Transformable OLED TV, first-gen outdoor Google TV and Coolita smart TV OS
Accessory AI Android Business Monitor Smart Home Software. As the "World's First Outdoor Google TV", this Skyworth device is of course part of its maker's CES 2023 expo. The OEM initially introduced the up-to-3,000-nit mini-LED device as the Clarus; however, it is apparently now to be known as the S1 on its imminent debut.
Roku Announces First Smart TVs Designed and Made by the Company
Roku has spent eight years of working with partners to produce HDTVs powered by its streaming tech. Now the company is rolling into the category itself with the first line of exclusively Roku-branded smart TVs. Scheduled to be available in the spring of 2023, the Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs will be available in 11 models ranging from 24- to 75-inch screen sizes, with retail prices starting at $119 and going up to $999. The company declined to disclose which manufacturing partner or partners it has enlisted to supply the Roku-branded TVs. Roku said it is not producing the...
Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES is happening right now in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
CNET
Give Your Home Wi-Fi a Boost With Up to $180 Off Eero Pro 6 Mesh Routers
When's the last time you replaced your home's internet router? If you're having a hard time remembering, it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your router at least every five years, and if you're due for an upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering 30% off Eero Pro 6 mesh routers, which drops prices as low as $160. Individual routers, two-packs and three-packs are all on sale, but there's no set expiration date on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on the savings.
The coolest new gadgets and tech from CES 2023 Day 2
Stan HoraczekToday's new crop of gear includes a smart telescope, robot vacuums, gaming controllers, and even a luxury car.
knowtechie.com
LG introduces new massive 97-inch wireless TV
We’ve seen our fair share of massive TVs in recent years, but LG is taking things a step further with its huge 97-inch wireless OLED TV. Yep, you read that correctly. At CES earlier this week, LG revealed its latest TV, a behemoth that’s size isn’t the most impressive feature.
Comments / 0