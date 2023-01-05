ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Brian Daboll wears Damar Hamlin hat to press conference (video)

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buTRW_0k4eXDEC00

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, like many around the NFL this week, took time to acknowledge and send thoughts to the Bills and Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin is slowly taking positive steps after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday during a NFL game against the Bengals. However, he remains in critical condition.

Prior to speaking to the media for the first time since the 24-year-old’s incident, Daboll made sure to show his support for Hamlin. He wore a Giants hat with Hamlin’s No. 3.

The Giants shared it via social media:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8QZk_0k4eXDEC00

Daboll opened his Wednesday press conference noting Hamlin and the Bills. He discussed his relationship he built with Hamlin during his tenure with the team prior to joining the Giants.

SportsNet New York clip below for Daboll’s comments on Hamlin:

