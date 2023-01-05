ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Receiver Joining Memphis Coaching Staff

Former Tennessee receiver Justin Hunter is joining the Memphis football program as a quality control coach, Hunter shared on Twitter Saturday. Hunter was a three-year standout at Tennessee, playing entirely under head coach Derek Dooley. The 6-foot-4 receiver showed extreme promise as a freshman and early in his second season before tearing his ACL at Florida.
MEMPHIS, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
cumberland.edu

Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center Announce Newly Established Employment Pathway

Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to offer a unique scholarship opportunity for up to twenty Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for...
LEBANON, TN
Dickson County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Exploring The Murfreesboro/Nashville Hip-Hop Underground With Rapper Kandi Lake

MURFREESBORO, TN — “Yeah Memphis hot, but Nashville buzzin’,” remarked rapper Kandi Lake with a smile. “It’s definitely growing … it’s growing a lot.”. Kandi Lake is a rapper based out of Murfreesboro whose music has recently gained significant traction among Nashville and Murfreesboro audiences — Attention that has been far beyond what he expected when first setting out.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: A Gray Sunday

We’re starting off the day with some areas of fog. If you encounter fog, slow down and use your low beam headlights. Otherwise, a few light showers will be possible in mainly in Eastern Middle Tennessee throughout the morning hours. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out elsewhere, even in Nashville, but most of us will manage to stay dry today. Generally overcast skies can be expected for the rest of the day, but some late day sunshine is possible for areas West of Nashville in the late afternoon hours.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

‘Faces of North Nashville’ Revives Joy of Community

A stunning new photo exhibit, “Faces of North Nashville,” features forty photographs that span the latter half of the 20th century, celebrating the joy of family and community in the city’s historically Black community. The individual portraits are juxtaposed with landmarks on Jefferson Street. Each photo provides a window into the light of the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Critical injuries in 3-car wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Update, 8 p.m.: Fort Campbell Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:50 p.m.: Wilma Rudolph Boulevard has re-opened, according to police. Update, 5:10 p.m.: At least two people were critically injured in the wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard. They were being taken by medical helicopter to Nashville, according to Clarksville Now news partner Dash 10 Media.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Three young men wanted in vandalism on Hornbuckle Road in Clarksville | VIDEO

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are trying to identify three young males who have vandalized and trespassed two unoccupied condominiums on Hornbuckle Road. “These individuals have caused extensive damage and may live in the area,” said Lt. Charles Gill. If anyone recognizes them, please call Detective...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

