Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Ukrainian troops to train on Patriot system in Oklahoma
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on the Patriot missile defense system, the Pentagon announced Tuesday. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles...
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
DOJ Faces New Nightmare in Prosecuting Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland's investigation into Trump's mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago has been upended again—this time, by his own boss.
Biden angers both left and right with new immigration policy
WASHINGTON — The reviews were in, and they were harsh: President Biden’s plan to provide “parole” to some asylum seekers, critics said, was an abdication of executive responsibility and an affront to American ideals. Only there was a twist to the usual Washington partisanship. This time,...
MAGA Congressman Rants About ‘Deep State’ Trying to ‘Wipe Out the American Cowboy’
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a newly elected representative from Montana, celebrated his second day in Congress with a lengthy rant about the American “Deep State” and the endangered “American cowboy.” Zinke, whose tenure as Trump’s Interior Secretary lasted from March 2017 to January 2019 until he was forced to resign after gutting the Endangered Species Act, opening up off-shore drilling, and shrinking national monuments, is one of several former Trump Cabinet officials to be mired in ethical violations. His political comeback was bolstered by Trump’s endorsement as he joins a new House GOP majority. During a harangue on the floor of the...
Migrants hopeful ahead of talks between U.S., Mexican presidents
Migrants and their advocates in this border metropolis are hoping that upcoming talks between the presidents of México and the United States will result in meaningful – albeit modest – changes to immigration policy. Joe Biden is due in México City this week for the North American...
