Stillwater, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma lands another trench presence via portal, nabbing former Texas State DL Davon Sears

The Sooners continue to beef up their defensive line via the transfer portal, as the latest addition in the trenches for Oklahoma is former Texas State standout Davon Sears. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday morning, spurning Penn State and Tennessee in favor of the crimson and cream. Sears had visited Norman just days prior, and though he took subsequent visits with the Nittany Lions and Volunteers, OU set the bar unattainably high.
NORMAN, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Preparations Underway For Governor Stitt’s 2nd Inauguration

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time on Monday morning. Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma County voters approve $260M bond for new jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to voting in several key races on Tuesday, voters in Oklahoma County also were tasked with deciding whether or not to fund a new county jail. The current Oklahoma County Detention Center has been in the news for years, with many expressing the...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Community Policy