Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma lands another trench presence via portal, nabbing former Texas State DL Davon Sears
The Sooners continue to beef up their defensive line via the transfer portal, as the latest addition in the trenches for Oklahoma is former Texas State standout Davon Sears. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound defensive tackle announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday morning, spurning Penn State and Tennessee in favor of the crimson and cream. Sears had visited Norman just days prior, and though he took subsequent visits with the Nittany Lions and Volunteers, OU set the bar unattainably high.
blackchronicle.com
Takeaways, key numbers, top performers from Oklahoma State’s 56-46 loss vs. Texas
Oklahoma State scored a season-low 46 points in Saturday’s loss to Texas. It is the lowest single-game point total for the Pokes since Jan. 11, 2020 when they scored just 40 points in a loss at TCU. The Cowboys shot just 30% from the field, hitting 14 of 46...
blackchronicle.com
Former Oklahoma State DT Samuela Tuihalamaka transferring to San Diego State
One of the more recent transfer departures for Oklahoma State football quickly found a new home this past week as defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka announced Friday he has signed with San Diego State. Tuihalamaka played in all 13 games this season and finished with 23 total tackles, four tackles for...
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Dec. 30-Jan. 6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Dec. 30- Jan. 6 include:. Emery Jewell Barker, 34, Bridgeway hold. Andrew Lee Barton, 37, Ponca City, burglary, robbery, eluding police. Winston Whitecrow Brester, 30, Quapaw, Quapaw hold. Tamika Denise Brookins, 35, Crescent,...
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
blackchronicle.com
Preparations Underway For Governor Stitt’s 2nd Inauguration
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time on Monday morning. Organizers were setting up all last week at the Capitol in Oklahoma City in preparation for the big day. The ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free and open to...
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma County voters approve $260M bond for new jail
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to voting in several key races on Tuesday, voters in Oklahoma County also were tasked with deciding whether or not to fund a new county jail. The current Oklahoma County Detention Center has been in the news for years, with many expressing the...
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Man arrested after dog fight at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody on Monday after an incident involving dogs at an apartment complex. Police said a man and his dog were staying with friends at an apartment complex on Cherry Hill Lane on Monday when they opened the door to let cool air in. The man's dog got up and went outside onto a breezeway.
Police Ask Witnesses Of Christmas Day Shooting At NW OKC Convenience Store To Come Forward
A stop for gas at a northwest Oklahoma City convenience store on Christmas Day sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot injury. Oklahoma City Police are asking potential witnesses to the shooting to step forward for the investigation. Investigators released photos of people, they said on Wednesday, who...
Comments / 0