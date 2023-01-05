ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL playoffs 2023: TV schedule, bracket, teams and everything to know about the football postseason

By Michael Balderston
After the marathon of the regular season, the sprint for the Super Bowl that is the NFL playoffs is about to get underway. Three weeks of win-or-go-home games lead up to the biggest US sporting event of the year. We've got all the key info about how to watch NFL playoff action right here.

What teams are in the NFL playoffs? What day, time and channel is your favorite time playing?

Before we have those official answers, week 18 of the NFL season needs to be concluded, currently scheduled for weekend of January 7-8 with special Saturday games on ESPN (and ESPN Plus ) as well as the usual NFL on CBS ad NFL on Fox slate.

Here is everything that you need to know about how to watch the NFL playoffs 2023.

How to watch NFL playoffs in the US

The NFL playoffs air across multiple networks in the US, including ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN Plus, Fox and NBC.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC are basic cable network carried by all traditional cable TV providers and available through TV antennas, so easily accessible for anyone rocking it old school. If you've moved to live TV streaming services, all of these networks are also available through various providers, but not always all of them. FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry all five channels, while Sling TV carries ESPN, Fox and NBC.

ESPN Plus subscribers can watch a simulcast of ABC/ESPN Wild Card game. You can sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone service, as part of the Disney Bundle and it is included as a feature for Hulu with Live TV subscribers.

Other streaming options include Paramount Plus , which carries all of CBS NFL playoff game broadcasts, and Peacock , which live streams NBC’s coverage.

Even if you've cut the cord completely on traditional TV, you can watch the NFL playoffs live on a mobile device with a subscription to NFL Plus . All playoff games, including Super Bowl LVII, can be streamed.

How to watch NFL Playoffs in the UK

NFL playoff games are going to be shown in the UK on ITVX and Sky Sports. You can also watch games through NFL Game Pass.

NFL playoffs TV schedule

There are three rounds of NFL playoff games before we get to the Super Bowl: the Wild Card Round, the Divisional Round and the Conference Championships. Here are all the dates and times for games during those weekends, though official matchups and TV channels for each time slot are not finalized until after week 18 of the regular season.

NFL Wild Card Round: January 14-16

Saturday, January 14

  • Game 1, 4:35 pm ET/1:35 pm PT
  • Game 2, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

Sunday, January 15

  • Game 3, 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT
  • Game 4, 4:40 pm ET/1:40 pm PT
  • Game 5, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT

Monday, January 16

  • Game 6, 8:15 pm ET/5:15 pm PT, ABC/ESPN/ESPN Plus

Divisional Round: January 21-22

Saturday, January 21

  • Game 1, TBD
  • Game 2, TBD

Sunday, January 22

  • Game 3, TBD
  • Game 4, TBD

Conference Championships: January 29

  • AFC Championship, 3:05 pm ET/12:05 pm PT, CBS
  • NFC Championship, 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, Fox

Super Bowl LVII: Sunday, February 12

  • 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, Fox

NFL playoffs bracket

The official NFL playoff bracket is not set, as week 18 games are going to determine a number of seeding scenarios and matchups. We'll provide the official bracket when it is available.

NFL playoffs teams

While not every spot in the playoffs has been secured, we do know a good majority of the teams that are going to be competing in the postseason. Here are the teams that have locked up playoff spots in both the AFC and NFC:

AFC playoff teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RkFK_0k4eSWvo00

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (Image credit: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In playoffs

  • Baltimore Ravens (playoff spot clinched)
  • Buffalo Bills (AFC East winners)
  • Cincinnati Bengals (playoff spot clinched)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West winners)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (wild card team)

In contention

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars win the AFC South with win over Titans; can clinch with a loss and losses by the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers
  • The Miami Dolphins clinch a playoff spot with a win and a Patriots loss
  • The New England Patriots clinch a playoff spot with a win or losses by Dolphins and Steelers
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers clinch a playoff spot with a win and losses by the Patriots and Dolphins
  • Tennessee Titans win the AFC South with win over Jaguars; eliminated if they lose

NFC playoff teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdtTQ_0k4eSWvo00

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (Image credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In playoffs

  • Dallas Cowboys (playoff spot clinched)
  • Minnesota Vikings (NFC North winners)
  • New York Giants (wild card team)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (playoff spot clinched)
  • San Francisco 49ers (NFC west winners)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South winners)

In contention

  • Detroit Lions can clinch with a win against Packers and a Seahawks loss
  • Green Bay Packers can clinch with a win against the Lions
  • Seattle Seahawks can clinch with a win and a Packers loss

Important info

How many teams make the NFL playoffs?

The NFL playoff field in 2023 includes 14 teams. This is the second year that the NFL has had 14 teams in the playoffs. The top overall seed in each conference gets a first-round bye into the Divisional Round, while the other 12 teams play in the Wild Card Round. There is then eight teams in the Division Round, four for the Conference Championships, until we get down to the last two facing off for the Super Bowl.

What happens if the Bengals vs Bills game is cancelled?

First and foremost, the only thing that really matters is that Damar Hamlin recovers from his scary situation where he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during the week 17 Bills vs Bengals game. The good news on that front is reports from January 4 state that he is showing signs of improvement.

The NFL has already announced the Bills vs Bengals game will not be played before the scheduled week 18, but have made no other announcements regarding if or how that game will be made up. If the game is cancelled, then it will be ruled a no contest and both teams would have played one fewer game than the rest of the league. That would give the AFC North to the Bengals, as they have two fewer losses than the Baltimore Ravens heading into week 18.

It gets a bit more complicated for the Bills. They can still secure the top seed in the AFC, but need to beat the Patriots and have the Kansas City Chiefs lose. They could also drop to the number 3 seed if they lose and the Bengals win. But a win in week 18 secures them either the one of the top two seeds in the AFC.

Where is Super Bowl LVII being played?

Super Bowl LVII is taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals. This is the third time that State Farm Stadium is hosting the Super Bowl, having previously done so in 2008 and 2015.

What time is Super Bowl LVII?

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Sunday, February 12. In the UK, the game begins at 11:30 pm local time.

What channel is Super Bowl LVII on?

This year the Super Bowl is being broadcast on Fox in the US.

