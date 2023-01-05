12 of the best mattresses for 2023

2023 is well and truly underway, and if you're yet to start at the gym or meet your daily water goal, do not panic, because there are simpler ways to prioritize your health this year — and getting good sleep is one of them.

Making sure you have good sleep hygiene is vital to your well-being, so if you're not waking up feeling fresh, I suggest you upgrade your bed. Easier said than done, we know this; which is why we're here to help. We've done the research and slept on some of the best mattresses on the market including memory foam designs, hybrid, organic, and supportive mattresses (that are as easy on your back as they are on your bank account).

There are a ton of brilliant options from leading bedding brands such as Casper, Nectar, and Saatva. Not sure which is best for you? Well, we’ve spoken to the experts and broken down the differences too.

Thankfully, some of the best options regularly feature in our mattress deals page, so you're sure to find one that suits your needs and budget. Not got the cash right now? Consider a mattress topper instead and you won't miss out on great sleep.

The best mattress 2023 winners are...

Below, are our top 12 mattresses. While these have only just scratched the surface of all the mattresses we have tried and reviewed, these are the real comfy bed winners.

Best mattress overall: the perfect balance between comfort and price

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 12" | Type: Memory foam | Firmness: Medium-firm (6.5) | Trial Period: 1 year

Great value for money Best for all kinds of sleepers Premium-quality memory foam Offers both comfort and support No handles Only one firm-rating to choose from

If you are searching for a trustworthy memory foam mattress that won't lose its firmness (even after many years of use), then this Nectar mattress is your match! It's top-rated for providing support and a great choice for anyone who's after a mattress that will help alleviate back pain . It's suitable for all sleep position types, and 90 percent of sleepers in a survey said it reduced overall aches, stiffness, soreness, and/or discomfort.

How we slept

Thanks to its pressure relief foam layer, the tester in our Nectar mattress review claimed her joints felt cushioned night after night. The seven-zone base foam provides additional contoured support plus depth, despite there only being one option to choose from. On the firmness front, Nectar is rated 5.5–7.5 on the website, which the company claims is "just right." Users will find this option is not too soft, not too firm, and after all, what could be better than that?

What's so dreamy?

On top of all the fab features this mattress already has to offer, it also comes with an adaptive cooling cover designed to draw heat away from your body and circulate fresh air every time you move.



Runner-up to the best mattress

Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king, Split king | Depth: 11.5" or 14.5" | Type: Hybrid | Firmness: Plush (3), Medium (5–7), Firm (8) | Trial Period: 365 days

Best for all types of sleepers Choose from three firmness levels and two depths Great edge support and airflow Premium, eco-friendly materials Difficult to maneuver More expensive

This mattress is the runner up to our best, but only down to price. If you've got a bigger budget to spend, this one's got it all. The Saatva Classic mattress is a hybrid, so you're bound to get the best of both mattress worlds. Made from top-quality materials like eco-friendly CertiPUR-US foam, organic cotton, and recycled steel coils (which explains it's price point), it's a bedding no-brainer that we believe is worth the investment.

How we slept

Our best comparison is a high-end hotel bed. It's got a cozy, sink-in factor thanks to the pillow top, but the innerspring layer below adds plenty of support for spinal alignment and pressure point elimination. The mattress comes in three firmness levels: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. Most customers find the medium-rated Luxury Firm version to be ideal. We agree and found it to be a nice balance that'll appease all stomach, back, and side sleepers.

What's so dreamy?

In our Saatva Classic mattress review , we comment on how this hybrid does better than standard memory foam when it comes to edge support and airflow. If you've ever sat down on the side of your memory foam bed to put on your shoes, then you'll appreciate that the Saatva mattress offers excellent perimeter edge support thanks to dual-reinforced edges. The coil construction also allows airflow that's hard to get from an all-foam mattress.

Our favorite memory foam mattress

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 10" | Type: Comfort foam/memory foam | Firmness: Medium | Trial period: 100 nights

Super soft but equally supportive Good for all sleep positions, especially side sleepers Great price point Handles for easy moving Usual chemical smell when you unpack it, but it will fade

The Casper Original, an award-winning memory foam mattress, lands as our top choice when it comes to the best memory foam mattresses available. It scores big on comfort and coolness and is bound to be beloved by any side sleeper who suffers from joint pain or stomach sleepers seeking proper spinal alignment.

How we slept

Our Casper memory foam mattress reviewer found the Casper mattress to be softer than any other memory foam on the market. This makes it a top choice for side sleepers since users will notice that their hips and shoulders sink lower than the rest of their torso, ensuring an ergonomically aligned spine. But don't worry, plushness doesn't mean there's going to be motion transfer. Our reviewers felt equally supported as they did cozy on the soft sleep surface.

What's so dreamy?

The best part of all is its cooling layer. It's breathable, which is another perk that aids in having undisturbed, blissful slumber. Thanks to handles, you'll have full maneuverability. Getting your best sleep yet couldn't be easier with Casper's memory foam mattress — that's after the chemical smell from the packaging fades, of course.



Best cheap memory foam mattress

Size : Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth : 10" | Type : Memory foam | Firmness : Medium | Trial period : 180 nights

Super affordable Fuss-free for good sleep Great for all kinds of sleepers Great motion isolation Not the best edge support No handles

If you're a lover of memory-foam but are on a tight budget, then the Siena memory foam mattress is almost half the price of sister brand Nectar's award-winning memory foam option. It's a new brand on the mattress market and we think it offers everything you need to upgrade your sleep set-up for less.

How we slept

Due to its five layers consisting of three variants of foam, this mattress has wonderful motion isolation that allows you and your partner to sleep soundly. The medium-firm mattress is rated a 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, with users and us describing it as feeling like you're sleeping in the mattress as opposed to on top. Perhaps due to its plushness, our reviewer did write that she found it lacking in the edge support area, recalling in her Siena mattress review that she sometimes slipped off the bed when tying her shoes.

What's so dreamy?

The price! Compared to Nectar's $899 queen-size memory foam, the Siena is only $499 and offers a sixth month trial and standard 10-year warranty. Despite the low price point, we think it has impressive comfort and cooling properties that put it above some more expensive alternatives.

Best organic mattress

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 11" or 13" with pillow top | Type: Hybrid | Firmness: Medium to Firm (7) | Trial Period: 1 year

Sustainably harvested latex rubber foam Best for side and back sleepers MADE SAFE Non-Toxic certified Handles for easy transport One of the most expensive mattresses on our list May be too firm for front sleepers

Looking for the best organic mattress on the market? The Avocado Green mattress wins the title in our books. It's an eco-friendly option from top to bottom, made with GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool and sustainably harvested latex foam. Sure, it might be one of the most expensive mattresses on our list, but it's well worth the price if it's within your budget.

How we slept

The Avocado mattress sits on the firmer side of medium, and the brand rates it a seven out of 10. It's designed with a soft top layer that's constructed from latex foam, which adds comfort to its already supportive base. Plus, this mattress is divided into five ergonomic "zones" designed to keep comfort at a premium and motion transfer at bay. Fancy! In simpler terms, side and back sleepers are sure to love this most — just like our tester did in their Avocado Green mattress review.

What's so dreamy?

Its organic elements, of course. Instead of chemical flame retardants, the Avocado green mattress meets U.S. flammability standards with an all-natural fire retardant wool. It's also one of only three mattress brands in the world to be MADE SAFE Non-Toxic certified.

Best eco-friendly memory foam mattress

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king, Split king | Depth: 12" | Type: Foam | Firmness: Medium | Trial Period: 100 nights

Made with plant-based BioPur memory foam Great for all kinds of sleepers Designed to reduce pain from pressure points Retains more heat than hybrid mattresses More expensive

Have your heart set on the feel of memory foam, but don't want to contribute to unstainable shopping habits, this Amerisleep mattress has all the eco-benefits you're looking for. It utilizes plant-based Bio-Pur® memory foam, which contains a fraction of the petrochemicals used in other memory foams, making it completely free of harmful substances. You can save the planet and your sleep quality.

How we slept

First impressions from the Amerisleep AS3 mattress review state the mattress is a good combination of soft and firm, leading to a comfortable night’s sleep. Whether you sleep on your stomach, side, or back, you'll feel supported (as confirmed by our few reviewers). They also never woke with any aches or pains, which often happened to one on a softer mattress. However, our reviewer did find the mattress to be too warm, since the open-cell design struggled to make up for materials that dissipate heat better than others.

What's so dreamy?

Where to begin? Available in several comfort levels, the medium AS3 is what we consider to be the "Goldilocks" of mattresses, suitable for all sleep types. Thanks to the eco-friendly and buoyant Bio-Pur foam design, this mattress gives targeted support with better pressure point relief. You'll notice added contoured support under your head, back, and legs and extra cushion at the shoulders and hips.



Best firm mattress

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 10" | Type: Comfort foam/memory foam | Firmness: Firm | Trial Period: 100 nights

Zoned support Best for stomach and side sleepers Great temperature control Good motion transfer Great price point Too hard for some side sleepers No handles

British favorite Emma Mattress only made its way stateside recently. One to keep an eye on, this mattress is comfortable, supportive, and incredibly affordable. (It's also frequently on sale.) In fact, we're almost certain that the Emma mattress is the reason Europeans supposedly get five hours more sleep per week, on average, than Americans.

How we slept

Truthfully, we've gone ahead and rated this mattress towards the firmer end of medium in our Emma Original mattress review . But to be clear, that doesn't mean it's rock solid. We found this mattress evenly supportive across the entire surface. It uses comfort point-elastic caving that enables an ideal and unique fit for your body and the Airgocell foam layer seamlessly adapts to pressure while responding to any movement. Which means what exactly? If you're a side or back sleeper, it'll equally help with joint pressure, support, and overall comfort. Keep in mind that it's not recommended for front sleepers.

What's so dreamy?

Another reason we love it? It's super affordable and despite its European roots, the American version of the mattress is made in the USA. It's a reasonably sustainable choice that won't cost you or the earth.



Best mattress for bed sharers

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king, Split king | Depth: 11" | Type: Hyper-Elastic Polymer/ foam | Firmness: Medium (6) | Trial Period: 100 nights

Excellent "give" for side sleepers "Purple Grid" is responsive, soft, and supportive Great for combo sleepers Reasonable price May be too soft for strict stomach sleepers

If you thought finding the right mattress takes rocket science, think again! The Purple Plus mattress has everything you need, down to a T. This specific option is designed with a proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer material — developed by an actual rocket scientist — and there's years of testing to back it up.

How we slept

Referred to as "The Purple Grid," the mattress has a responsive, two-inch layer with temperature neutral properties and soft, conditioning comfort. We found it to be plush where you want it and firm where you need it. The famous grid construction of the mattress is designed to support your body as you move during sleep, no matter what position you end up in. Bed-sharers, in particular, loved how it responds to individual bodies in the Purple Plus mattress review .

What's so dreamy?

There is nothing else on the market quite like Purple's proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer grid that offers optimal pressure relief and is made with thousands of holes that enable better airflow. In fact, it's actually made up of 80% air, so you quite literally will feel like you're sleeping in a cloud. Not bad for the price!



Best mattress for motion transfer

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 10" | Type: Foam | Firmness: Medium | Trial: 100 nights

Suitable for all sleep positions Fantastic motion transfer Super affordable Eco-friendly May take up to 7 days to fully expand Could be too firm for some

Say hello to your perfect happy medium: the Tuft & Needle original mattress. Thanks to "T&N Adaptive Foam," this option is a not-too-hard, not-too-soft foam mattress, ideal for those who find themselves sleeping in more than one position.

How we slept

While the mattress is made from foam, it's important to be clear: This isn't memory foam. Instead, it's built with a denser bottom layer of open-cell foam and a soft, breathable top layer that makes all the difference. It's easier to move around on, which is why we highly recommend it for any fussy sleepers or individuals who toss an turn, just like our Tuft & Needle Original Mattress reviewer .

What's so dreamy?

In addition to being Greenguard Gold certified, Tuft & Needle's mattress is also certified low-VOC by CertiPUR-US and has been awarded Intertek's Clean Air Certification for meeting LEED indoor air quality standards. Given its low-VOC and PBDE-free status, the mattress is an excellent choice for children and those with chemical sensitivities. The only thing better than that? The price.

Best mattress for side sleepers

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal king | Depth: 10" | Type: Comfort foam/ memory foam | Firmness: Medium (5–7) | Trial Period: 100 nights

Best for side sleepers Warms to your body Good breathability for sweaty sleepers Great eco-credentials Not great for back or front sleepers More expensive

This luxuriously thick memory foam mattress, with an equally premium price tag, will soon have side sleepers sleeping like babies. With a rating of 5–7 on the firmness scale, we've rated it one of the best mattress for side sleepers and those who get hot throughout the night courtesy of its top cooling layer.

How we slept

This mattress is supportive but still soft enough to sink into, making it a fantastic choice for side sleepers. At first glance, however, you may notice that the Leesa is initially quite firm, and as our reviewer found, it easily softens as it warms to your body. In our Leesa Original Mattress review process, we had a back sleeper try it and confirm it's not one they should opt for. But hot sleepers, fear not: This mattress has carefully considered foam layers that are specifically engineered to regulate temperature and prevent overheating too.

What's so dreamy?

As a certified B-corp, we love Leesa’s ethical values, which include donating one mattress to a child in need for every 10 sold. Better than that? It's also made to order in the USA, making it a mattress that produces less waste.

Best latex mattress

Size: Twin to Cal. king | Depth: 13" | Type: Latex hybrid | Firmness: Medium (6.5) | Trial: 1 year

Best for all sleep positions Great airflow Certified organic and non-toxic Softer than other latex types Some motion transfer The most expensive on this list

Looking for an all-natural alternative to memory foam? A latex mattress is your best bet. We love the Awara mattress for its purity and comfort. It's all-natural, organic, and non-toxic. Constructed of organic Dunlop latex and innerspring coils, it leads to a cool, natural night's sleep.

How we slept

The Awara mattress is a medium firmness mattress and provides more "give" than other latex hybrids on the market. Why? It's a direct result of its 4-inch layer of latex at the top (the thickest of any latex hybrid on the market), making it great for all types of sleepers. In our Awara Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress review , you'll see we also found it to be fantastic to edge support and extra bounce, which is no surprise since it's a hybrid model.

What's so dreamy?

Latex is known to be more breathable than memory foam, since the coil spring base promotes airflow, which soothes hot sleepers. The certified-organic cotton cover is filled with a naturally fire-retardant wool comfort layer too that's free of chemical flame retardants, formaldehyde, and polyurethane-based foams.

Best mattress on Amazon

Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King | Depth: 6", 8", 10" or 12" | Type: Foam | Firmness: Medium | Trial Period: 100 nights

Relieves pressure on your shoulders and hips 4 different depth options ranging from 6"–12" Super supportive for back and side sleepers Super affordable Weak edge support May be too soft for front sleepers

If Amazon is your go-to for purchases big and small, Zinus is the de-facto number one seller when it comes to the best cheap mattresses . The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress has over 80,000 five-star ratings, meaning you can get great support for less.

How we slept

We have to admit, our reviewer felt super supported — like being cradled in a cloud. Featuring a combination of conforming memory foam, soft, airflow-enhancing comfort foam, and durable, high-density base support foam, the Zinus offers a coveted sink-in feeling without skimping on spinal support. The memory foam design is ideal for those who suffer from aches and pains and are looking for pressure relief. However, in our Zinus Green Tea memory foam mattress review , we noted the edge support could be better.

What's so dreamy?

The gel foam is infused with green tea that neutralizes odor and keeps your mattress feeling fresh. It also features moisture-absorbing ActivCharcoal. Available in a range of thicknesses for customizable comfort, the 6-inch and 8-inch models are recommended for back sleepers and the 10-inch and 12-inch versions for side sleepers. Unless you're a front sleeper, there's no reason not to buy.

Our mattress reviewing process

FYI: The products are given to us free of charge and we're often able to keep each mattress after review. This gives the opportunity to return and update our verdict depending on how they've fared over time. For now, our how we test page has more info, if you're interested.

Yes, you guessed it, these lucky mattress reviewers get to sleep for a living — well, not quite. They have slept on these mattress for at least four weeks, which gives them enough time to compare and judge what each mattress is like to sleep on. During the process, they've also put various tests in place to assess how good the product is for edge support, motion transfer, and spinal alignment. We understand firmness is subjective, as is sleep position, so we ensure to review mattresses against their claims, rather than personal experience, in this case.

All our mattresses reviews are based on the real-life experience of members of our team using these products at home. They take into account value for money, construction, comfort, and support. In each individual review, they've been transparent about their sleep habits, position, and circumstance, so you can relate (or not). To get a good idea of how every kind of sleeper may experience the mattress, we encourage our testers to invite friends, family, and others to try it out and give their first impressions.

Meet our mattress testers:

How to choose the best mattress

Unless your mattress is older than the recommended replacement age, then it can be tricky to pin-point what is it you're looking for in a new one. To help we've spoken to Dr. Katherine Hall , a Sleep Psychologist at Somnus Therapy . She says "Crucial factors such as comfort, support, and durability, as well as your personal preferences and sleeping habits, are all essential considerations when picking out a mattress." We've broken them down below:

1. What are your sleeping needs?

Work out your sleep position : do you sleep on your side, front, or back? Maybe a mixture of two?

: do you sleep on your side, front, or back? Maybe a mixture of two? Tend to toss and turn or have a partner who does? "Good motion transfer" is the phrase you're looking for in a mattress — most of those above have that (memory foam or hybrid mattresses usually more so than traditional spring mattresses).

"Good motion transfer" is the phrase you're looking for in a mattress — most of those above have that (memory foam or hybrid mattresses usually more so than traditional spring mattresses). Experiencing back pain? Look at memory foam or a hybrid, and avoid spring mattresses that you may feel through the filling.

Look at memory foam or a hybrid, and avoid spring mattresses that you may feel through the filling. Allergy sufferer? Consider latex as a filling (if you're not allergic to latex) and designs marketed as hypoallergenic, although memory foam/hybrids will be good for you too.

Consider latex as a filling (if you're not allergic to latex) and designs marketed as hypoallergenic, although memory foam/hybrids will be good for you too. Do you overheat at night? Find a mattress made of breathable materials: most of those above have this type of filling.

Find a mattress made of breathable materials: most of those above have this type of filling. Materials and certifications: Eco-friendly materials include latex, organic cotton, and wool. Look for labels like Certi-Pur US, a certification program for foam products that ensures their durability and that they're manufactured with non-toxic materials.

Eco-friendly materials include latex, organic cotton, and wool. Look for labels like Certi-Pur US, a certification program for foam products that ensures their durability and that they're manufactured with non-toxic materials. Budget : Not everyone can splurge on a mattress, which is why we've included a range of models to suit all budgets. Plus, our clever widgets (seen throughout the article) display the best prices every day.

: Not everyone can splurge on a mattress, which is why we've included a range of models to suit all budgets. Plus, our clever widgets (seen throughout the article) display the best prices every day. Sleep trial: It takes time to get acclimated to a mattress. The majority of mattresses we've reviewed come with super handy 100-night+ sleep trials and/or lengthy warranties to reduce your chance of being stuck with a mattress that doesn't serve you.

2. Choose a mattress according to your sleep position

Choosing a mattress according to how you rest is the easiest way to guarantee yourself great a night's sleep. The pillow you sleep on will also impact your sleep position. It might be worth looking into how to choose a pillow as well. For now, see which firmness rating you should choose based on your sleeping position:

Side sleepers can experience achy joints, especially around the hips and shoulders. Opting for a softer mattress you can sink into is the way to go, with medium-soft being the most recommended comfort grade.

Stomach sleepers might experience sore pressure points in the ribcage, knees, and elbows, as well as "general spinal discomfort." In order to alleviate this, you will need to find a firm mattress that supports you but also provides support in those sensitive areas.

Back sleepers are recommended a middle ground mattress for maximum comfort: not too soft, not too firm. In the words of Goldilocks, make sure your mattress "is just right."

3. Which mattress type should you choose?

There's a mind-boggling array of mattress material choices, which generally comes down to personal preference. Here's a rundown of the mattress types available:

Memory foam is the most popular choice for mattresses. It molds to your body's shape and gives plenty of support, making it perfect for side sleepers or anyone with back pain. Newer memory foam mattresses have breathability built-in, so look for this as a feature when buying. It's also good for allergy sufferers.

Spring mattresses , made from individual steel springs in pockets of fabric, provide lots of support, whether you prefer a soft or firm sleep surface. They can also come with different levels of support on either side of a double for partners who prefer different levels of firmness.

Hybrid mattresses are constructed with a pocket-spring base and a memory foam top layer, so you'll get the responsiveness of springs plus memory foam support for the best of both worlds.

Latex is durable and breathable; it tends to be on the firmer side and is ideal for allergy sufferers thanks to its anti-microbial properties. It’s also a very durable material and can be expected to support you soundly for years.

Organic mattresses should not include polyurethane foam; rather, look for only natural fillings such as cotton, wool, hemp, and flax. Organic mattress brands should have an alternative to the chemical fire retardants that are used in other mattresses.

Vegan mattresses will be similar to organic mattresses in that they seek to use natural materials but do not feature any animal byproducts in their production, including wool or feathers. Rather, you'll find a preference for materials such as natural latex, cotton, or hemp. Many brands with an organic focus feature a vegan option, such as Avocado or Saatva.

How often should you replace a mattress?

Believe it or not, the Better Sleep Council recommends replacing your mattress every seven to nine years, yes this may seem like a short amount of time, but mattresses can sag, wear, and become unfit for use without you even realizing. In between getting and replacing a mattress, you should flip and rotate it to help with how long your mattress will last . That being said, this is a general guideline, and you should look for other signs like sagging, lumps and bumps, or an overall uncomfortable night's sleep.