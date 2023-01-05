ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling News

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2023

By Cyclingnews
Cycling News
Cycling News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2S7z_0k4eQie400

2022 winner Fabio Jakobsen celebrates his sprint victory with the race's prize of a toy donkey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images))

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is a one-day race in Belgium that forms part of the Spring Classics campaign.

Together with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on the preceding Saturday, it forms part of what's known as the Opening Weekend of the Belgian Classics season – a tone-setter ahead of the bigger prizes to be won in the main spring period.

While the Omloop shares a similar race identity to the Tour of Flanders , Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is more geared towards the sprinters, with Mark Cavendish a two-time winner.

That has been changing in recent years as the organisers have sought to intensify the route and racing has become more open, but two of the last four editions have culminated in bunch sprints, with Fabio Jakobsen and Mads Pedersen speeding to glory.

As indicated by the name, the race starts and finishes in Kuurne, but, although it heads southeast through the Flemish Ardennes, it doesn't come anywhere near Brussels.

The winner of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne receives a toy donkey, stemming from the not-so-affectionate nickname for locals of this sleepy town just outside of Kortrijk.

2023 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne teams

tbd

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne race history

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne was first held in 1945 and is now about to hold its 74th edition.

Valère Olivier was the first winner and Belgians have gone on to dominate the race, with a total of 53 home winners. Of them, the decorated Tom Boonen holds the record of three victories, in 2007, 2009, and 2014.

The late February date has often seen wintery conditions, and the race has had to be cancelled on three occasions: 1986, 1993, and 2013. That makes it 73 editions in the past 76 years, but there have in fact been 74 winners, with Alfred De Bruyne and Leon Van Daele sharing the honours in 1961 after a close finish that the officials were unable to call.

Comments / 0

Related
Cycling News

Paris-Nice 2023

Paris-Nice 2023 overview When is Paris-Nice? March 5-12, 2023How long is Paris-Nice? 1,201.1 kilometresWhere does the race start? La VerrièreWhere does it finish? Nice Paris-Nice enjoys its 90th anniversary in 2023 as it takes its traditional place as the first major stage race in Europe. Run by the ASO, organisers of the Tour de France and Paris-Roubaix, the race has eight stages from 5 - 12 March.The "Race to the Sun" hasn't...
Cycling News

Shirin van Anrooij claims solo Zonhoven World Cup victory

Shirin van Anrooij (Baloise Trek Lions) mastered the sand to solo to victory at the Zonhoven World Cup. The Dutchwoman beat her compatriot Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) by 37 seconds, while Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma) overcame early crashes to place third and retain the lead in the World Cup standings. Fresh...
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy