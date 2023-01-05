Read full article on original website
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on January 6th & 7th, 2023
The weather is nice, the weekend is here, and it is time to check out what Lubbock has to offer. If you are looking for something to do this weekend, but aren’t sure what, I’ve got you covered. This weekend has a few classic Lubbock events that I think everyone can enjoy.
Life Hacks to Make Wearing Skirts in Lubbock Easier
I have always been a big fan of wearing skirts and dresses because they are an easy and comfortable way to dress no matter the season. The only problem is that Lubbock is the ultimate enemy of skirts. It is so windy here that you have to hold your skirt down while outside or else you’ll be having an unwanted Marilyn moment and flashing everyone nearby. The wind ruffling the fabric then leaves it so full of static that it feels like your wearing pants with the way it sticks to your legs.
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
Lubbock, Keep Your Resolutions With These Awesome Local Salads
As a personal rule, I try not to get too technical or complicated when it comes to, shall we say, setting an intention with food. I tend to be wildly overzealous, which isn't sustainable, and a week later I'm back to donuts and hamburgers. However, it is a good idea...
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Lubbock Hero Takes It Upon Himself To Fill In Pesky Potholes Around Town
A Lubbock resident has been going around town and filling in potholes. He's covered 500 of them over the past few weeks, and it doesn't look like he is slowing down any time soon. He's a saint! Why would someone go out of their way to fill in potholes for everyone in town? Sure, it's admirable, but man, that's a LOT of work. What a guy!
New Lubbock Planet Fitness To Offer Sneak Peak With Giveaways
Lubbock's new location of Planet Fitness (5005 Marsha Sharp FRWY) is having a Sneak Peek celebration on Saturday, January 7th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join us Saturday, January 7th from 4-6pm at the NEW Lubbock, TX (West) Planet Fitness location! Step into the Judgement Free Zone®, meet our friendly staff, and check out our clean and spacious environment.
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
Anime Lubbock is Back Sooner Than Expected with an Exciting Lineup
Anime lovers from all around the Hub City are excited for the return of Anime Lubbock, an all-inclusive Anime Hotel Convention that takes place at the MCM Elegante Inn & Suites. While you might be used to this event happening during the summer, they brought it back earlier this year...
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Lubbock Law Enforcement Citizens Academy Begins Soon
Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes of Lubbock law enforcement to see what law enforcement officers do? Have you wanted to learn more about the law and the relationship between the law enforcement agencies we have in Lubbock?. You are in luck. The Texas Department of Public...
Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help
Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
31 People Arrested in Lubbock the Week Leading up to the New Year
It is officially 2023 which means only one thing, new year new me. There are tons of resolutions that people set for themselves at the start of a new year whether it's finding love, traveling more, or even making more money. We can look forward to some new things this year like something called 'rud' which I have never heard of, the need for a pickle shop to open up in Lubbock (call it the Bubble Bass Cafe), and some new trends.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Lubbock: Can You Maintain your Resolutions Longer Than Average?
The new year is here which means many of us are starting our resolutions on a high note, hopeful that this will finally be the year we make a change. But how likely are you to actually tough it out and make these changes?. The most common resolutions are to...
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Wishing For Another Lubbock Fun Noodle Bar? Dreams Do Come True
It is finally open and I am so excited. When Fun Noodle Bar first came to Lubbock I knew people would like it. I first checked it out when they opened back in September 2020 and man, was I impressed the first time I went. The food and service were great. I loved how fresh everything was.
Lubbock-Cooper School Board Approves Resolution Condemning Racism
A meeting was called by the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District Board of Trustees to address hate speech, racial slurs, harassment and derogatory language within the District. This meeting was called after Lubbock-Cooper ISD administrators and Trustees were made aware of an anonymous Instagram account that used the schools name to display photos of black students and children.
