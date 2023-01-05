ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina, MN

103.7 THE LOON

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Visit The Twins Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can have a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close this week. The iconic hotdog-shaped bus will be making stops at various Cub Foods locations in the Twin Cities beginning Thursday. The Wienermobile will be set up in the Cub Foods parking lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud

Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Moonlight Ski Happening in Waite Park Friday Night

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An annual outdoor event is returning to Quarry Park this week. The Stearns County Parks Department and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota are hosting the 2023 Moonlight Ski Friday night. Skiers can take in the 4.2 miles of lit, groomed trails, warm up by...
WAITE PARK, MN
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
ROCKVILLE, MN
Becker Begins 2-Year Project to Rewrite Planning Code

BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker City Council will start a comprehensive two-year project to bring their zoning code into the 21st century. At the Becker city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved publishing a request for proposal to completely rewrite the city’s zoning and planning code. City...
BECKER, MN
Hilarious Moment Happens During Emotional Josh Allen Press Conference

Have you ever had your phone go off at a very inappropriate time? Most people have. Yesterday, it provided a little comic relief during a very heavy time. We've all been there. You're in a room and it's just about silent. Someone is giving a lecture or a speech and just about getting to the heavy moment. Then it happens. Someone's phone goes off and their crazy ringtone totally derails the entire thing.
BUFFALO, MN
