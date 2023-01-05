Read full article on original website
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
Do You Remember When A Movie Was Filmed In Big Lake Minnesota?
Did you know that a movie was filmed in Big Lake Minnesota? There were some pretty impressive actors involved including Tom Berenger, who received an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Staff Sargent Bob James in the movie Platoon from 1986. WERE YOU IN THIS MOVIE?. Back in March...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to Visit The Twins Cities
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can have a chance to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close this week. The iconic hotdog-shaped bus will be making stops at various Cub Foods locations in the Twin Cities beginning Thursday. The Wienermobile will be set up in the Cub Foods parking lot...
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
Minnetonka-Based ‘Nautical Bowls’ is Expanding to St. Cloud
Nautical Bowls is expanding to the St. Cloud area in 2023. The Minnetonka-based acai bowl dining establishment began in 2018 by husband and wife duo Bryant & Rachel Amundson. They knew they wanted to start a business together that made a positive impact on the lives of others. The duo value a very healthy and active lifestyle, so they knew the business had to line up with that.
Moonlight Ski Happening in Waite Park Friday Night
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- An annual outdoor event is returning to Quarry Park this week. The Stearns County Parks Department and Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota are hosting the 2023 Moonlight Ski Friday night. Skiers can take in the 4.2 miles of lit, groomed trails, warm up by...
Sartell Awarded DEED Funding to Assist in Cleanup of Mill Site
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The city of Sartell has received a portion of a nearly $2.6-million grant to help with the clean up of the former Verso Paper Mill site. The city was awarded $50,000 through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program.
Rockville’s City Administrator Search Continues
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- It's back to the drawing board for Rockville's city administrator search. After selecting four finalists for the position last month, the council learned three of the candidates had withdrawn before the final round of interviews. During Wednesday night's special city council meeting, the council met with...
Becker Begins 2-Year Project to Rewrite Planning Code
BECKER (WJON News) -- The Becker City Council will start a comprehensive two-year project to bring their zoning code into the 21st century. At the Becker city council meeting Tuesday night, the council approved publishing a request for proposal to completely rewrite the city’s zoning and planning code. City...
Hilarious Moment Happens During Emotional Josh Allen Press Conference
Have you ever had your phone go off at a very inappropriate time? Most people have. Yesterday, it provided a little comic relief during a very heavy time. We've all been there. You're in a room and it's just about silent. Someone is giving a lecture or a speech and just about getting to the heavy moment. Then it happens. Someone's phone goes off and their crazy ringtone totally derails the entire thing.
Open Letter To Twins: Please Don’t Sign Carlos Correa [OPINION]
Last season the Twins shocked the baseball world by signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a three year deal that essentially was a one-year deal thanks to an opt-out clause that Correa invoked post-haste after the season. Correa flirted with re-signing with the Twins but ultimately agreed to sign a long...
