BBC
Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sides forced to settle for replay after Anfield draw
Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield. Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home. Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
SB Nation
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Player Ratings: Zakaria delivers on improvement promise
Denis Zakaria had to wait a good long while to make his Chelsea debut ... and then he had to wait a bit longer to make his Premier League debut, which he did in our first game back from the World Cup. That performance in the 2-0 win (WIN!?) against Bournemouth earned a fair bit of praise, but it did not meet Denis’s own expectations. He vowed to do better.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
Tony Mowbray reveals Sunderland 'affinity' after supporting them in 1973 FA Cup final
Current boss Tony Mowbray did not let his Teesside roots stop him from backing Sunderland in 1973.
BBC
FA Cup: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City - Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay
Bristol City failed to win at Ashton Gate for the eighth successive game despite Antoine Semenyo's header earning a replay at Swansea City. The visitors were dominant in the first half but Semenyo's goal was deserved as the Robins dominated after half-time. Semenyo headed home with 15 minutes remaining as...
BBC
Manchester City v Chelsea: Kalvin Phillips could play in FA Cup
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" and may play in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea, says manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December. Phillips, a £45m signing from Leeds last summer, has played...
BBC
Hull City v Fulham: Championship side want to test Premier League high-flyers - Rosenior
Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
'Right result' - Tony Mowbray says Sunderland deserved dramatic FA Cup win
Sunderland left it late at New Meadow, but Tony Mowbray felt his side got what they deserved at Shrewsbury.
BBC
Hillsborough: FA to look into reports of overcrowding during Sheffield Wednesday-Newcastle FA Cup tie
The Football Association will speak to officials from Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle and the police over reports of overcrowding during the FA Cup third-round tie at Hillsborough. Newcastle fans claimed on social media there was a lack of stewarding in the Leppings Lane End before Saturday's kick-off and that they...
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?
Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights
Welcome to the 2022-23 FA Cup. After reaching the final three years in a row and five of the last six (though only winning once), our campaign this season may be over before it truly begins as we take on heavyweights Manchester City in the third round. The “Magic of...
Report: Chelsea Exploring January Move For Marcus Thuram
Chelsea are continuing to explore a January move for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram. Thuram is a free agent in June, but Chelsea are interested in signing him in January
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC
Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: League Two side produce stunning late comeback
League Two Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to stun Premier League Aston Villa at Villa Park and reach the FA Cup fourth round. The visiting players and manager Steve Evans celebrated with their supporters at full-time after two goals in the final two minutes clinched a magnificent victory. Substitute...
Tony Mowbray confirms Sunderland 'looking' for central midfield signing
It seems a striker is not the only position Sunderland want to strengthen in January.
Tony Mowbray challenges Sunderland fringe players to earn his trust in FA Cup
The FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury should give Sunderland fringe players a chance to impress - but it's not a free pass.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Juranovic, Celtic, Furuhashi, Hearts, Rangers, St Johnstone, Shinnie, Sibbick
Serie A outfit Monza, backed by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, are "serious" about signing Celtic's 27-year-old right-back Josip Juranovic this month as they strive to move further away from the relegation zone. (Daily Record) With nine defeats in the last 11 games, Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is feeling...
BBC
Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026
Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Wait Until Summer After Choosing Against Midfield Signing
Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until summer to bring in a midfielder despite Liverpool’s struggles this season.
