BBC

Liverpool 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Sides forced to settle for replay after Anfield draw

Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished level at Anfield. Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home. Darwin Nunez's classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them...
SB Nation

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, Player Ratings: Zakaria delivers on improvement promise

Denis Zakaria had to wait a good long while to make his Chelsea debut ... and then he had to wait a bit longer to make his Premier League debut, which he did in our first game back from the World Cup. That performance in the 2-0 win (WIN!?) against Bournemouth earned a fair bit of praise, but it did not meet Denis’s own expectations. He vowed to do better.
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch

Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
BBC

FA Cup: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City - Semenyo earns Bristol City a replay

Bristol City failed to win at Ashton Gate for the eighth successive game despite Antoine Semenyo's header earning a replay at Swansea City. The visitors were dominant in the first half but Semenyo's goal was deserved as the Robins dominated after half-time. Semenyo headed home with 15 minutes remaining as...
BBC

Manchester City v Chelsea: Kalvin Phillips could play in FA Cup

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has "improved his level" and may play in Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Chelsea, says manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola criticised Phillips for being overweight on his return from England World Cup duty in December. Phillips, a £45m signing from Leeds last summer, has played...
BBC

Hull City v Fulham: Championship side want to test Premier League high-flyers - Rosenior

Dates: 6-9 January Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January. Full details.
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Three Takeaways | Sands of Time Running Out for Lampard?

Rumours circulated beforehand that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri was seriously considering removing manager Frank Lampard after this FA Cup 3rd Round tie against Manchester United, at Old Trafford. Accordingly, the under-pressure boss went with a full-strength lineup, resting only Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the starting eleven, though the striker would appear from the bench in the second half. Tactically, after the horror show Blues fans witnessed on Tuesday night, when the side attempted to play progressively, on the front foot and was routinely dismantled by Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Lampard did another tactical 180. Gone was the 4-3-3 formation deployed against the Seagulls, replaced with the 5-3-2 used to grind out a battling draw with Manchester City at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.
SB Nation

Manchester City vs. Chelsea, FA Cup: Live blog; highlights

Welcome to the 2022-23 FA Cup. After reaching the final three years in a row and five of the last six (though only winning once), our campaign this season may be over before it truly begins as we take on heavyweights Manchester City in the third round. The “Magic of...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
BBC

Aston Villa 1-2 Stevenage: League Two side produce stunning late comeback

League Two Stevenage produced an incredible late comeback to stun Premier League Aston Villa at Villa Park and reach the FA Cup fourth round. The visiting players and manager Steve Evans celebrated with their supporters at full-time after two goals in the final two minutes clinched a magnificent victory. Substitute...
BBC

Didier Deschamps: France coach extends contract to 2026

Didier Deschamps has extended his contract as France head coach until June 2026 and is expected to remain in charge for a fourth World Cup. He led France to World Cup victory in 2018 and to the 2022 final in Qatar, which they lost to Argentina. Since the 54-year-old former...

