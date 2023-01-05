Read full article on original website
Women In Trucking Call for Nominations: 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award
Women In Trucking Association (WIT), Truckstop, and Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) are seeking nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award (DWLA). The award started in 2015 to recognize outstanding individuals for their achievements and leadership in logistics. “Every year more women are entering the logistics industry, and this...
Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
This month, millions of Americans are taking part in “Dry January” in an effort to forgo alcohol for a month and cleanse themselves of the excesses of the holiday season.
EnerSys® 24-Hour Quick Ship Program makes Motive Power Battery models available for immediate shipment
EnerSys®, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has announced that its 24-Hour Quick Ship Program for its Motive Power portfolio now includes the most popular IRONCLAD Deserthog® flooded battery models. With a 24-hour turnaround in shipment from receipt of the purchase order, the EnerSys Quick Ship program will improve the Company’s customer service through enhanced delivery capabilities, streamlined product processing procedures, and faster order fulfillment.
Serpa appoints Justin Neece as Vice President and General Manager
Customers can expect a smooth, seamless transition to Neece; company founder and previous General Manager Fernando Serpa remains with the company in a new role. Serpa, a secondary packaging solutions manufacturer, has named Justin Neece as its new Vice President and General Manager, replacing Fernando Serpa, who is remaining with the company as its new Vice President of Technology Development.
Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association requests comments to upcoming ANSI/PGMA G300 Standard Revision
The Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association (PGMA) would like to request a “Call for Members” for its BSR/PGMA G300-201x, Safety and Performance of Portable Generators (revision of ANSI/PGMA G300-2018) Standard which is currently under revision. The proposed revisions include adding additional requirements related to carbon monoxide safety concerns.
Manufacturing Technology Orders Total $436.5 in November 2022; Annual total value dips below 2021 for first time in 2022
New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $436.5 million in November 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $436.5 million in November 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report...
