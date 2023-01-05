EnerSys®, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has announced that its 24-Hour Quick Ship Program for its Motive Power portfolio now includes the most popular IRONCLAD Deserthog® flooded battery models. With a 24-hour turnaround in shipment from receipt of the purchase order, the EnerSys Quick Ship program will improve the Company’s customer service through enhanced delivery capabilities, streamlined product processing procedures, and faster order fulfillment.

READING, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO