Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death
A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Faces 10 Years in State Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Jamestown man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Federal Court to drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Douglas Beardsley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
chautauquatoday.com
Olean man faces drug possession charge
An Olean man is facing drug possession charge after a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot in the town of Little Valley. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 10 pm Friday and located 27-year-old Logan Shearer in the vehicle. The Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the State Police. Shearer was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and vehicle and traffic offenses. He was processed and released on appearance ticket. He's due back in Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store during blizzard
A Buffalo woman has been arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from a store on Bailey Avenue during the blizzard.
wnynewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville Man Faces Criminal Mischief and Tampering Charges in Jamestown Disturbance
A Mayville man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 3rd-degree criminal tampering following an investigation into a disturbance at an address on Jamestown's south side on Thursday. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 PM and learned that 39-year-old Joshua Erhard had allegedly pulled the door off a victim's residence by hooking it up with chains and his pickup truck. Erhard fled the scene before officers arrived. City police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who located the pickup truck in the Mayville area. Erhard was located and taken into custody at about 10:00 PM. Officers were also advised that the pickup truck got stuck in a wet yard during the incident and sprayed mud all over a nearby house. Erhard was released with an appearance ticket after getting booked on the charges.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
erienewsnow.com
Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
Dunkirk man charged in connection with December hit-and-run
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Dunkirk Police say they've arrested a driver for a hit-and-run that occurred back on December 30. According to officers, Dwayne Nicholson, 58, is accused of hitting a pedestrian at Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street. Nicholson is now facing charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Another Chautauqua County raid sees another person arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County man was arrested after an early morning raid on Jan. 4. At about 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4, narcotics investigators from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5000 block of Route 5 in Dunkirk, […]
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
Buffalo police announce arrest made in early Sunday morning Route 33 crash
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that an arrest was made in connection to an early morning crash on Route 33.
Jamestown woman arrested on assault, endangering the welfare of a child charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown woman has been arrested following a domestic dispute on charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child. On Thursday night, Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on the south side of the city for a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene, they arrested Amber Garofalo, 22.
Comments / 0