Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
Ross to close San Francisco store, downsize Bay Area office space
Ross is closing at least one store in San Francisco and downsizing office space at its Dublin HQ.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
NBC Bay Area
House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area
When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
Deadly bomb cyclone closes its final chapter after ravaging California with life-threatening flooding for days
A powerful and deadly bomb cyclone pounded California with heavy rain and high winds this week and was just one in a series of storms that will impact the West in the coming days.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
kalw.org
California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California
A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
Traffic stop in Brentwood leads to discovery of ecstacy pills, cash
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration. Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had […]
SFist
SFPD: Woman Admitted to Killing Her Two Daughters In Hunters Point Home
More tragic details have now come out in court documents about the case against Paulesha Green-Pulliam, who pleaded not guilty last week to the double-murder of her young daughters two days before Christmas. The Chronicle obtained the new court documents that lay out the sequence of events on the morning...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
