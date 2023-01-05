ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

House Prices Dropping in the Bay Area

When it comes to making it in the Bay, 10% not enough. That’s the price drop for the average home in San Francisco. In fact, home prices are down throughout the Bay Area. But sales remain extremely slow. According to a report by Redfin, prices are down. On average,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
93.1 WZAK

Man Drives Family Off Cliff in California

A man in Northern California is accused of driving his car off a cliff with his family in the vehicle. Everyone survived, though serious injuries have been reported. Dharmesh A. Patel has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and attempted murder. He’ll be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he’s released from the hospital. In the vehicle with Patel was his wife Neha, plus their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties

SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
The Week

Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall

Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
WILTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA

