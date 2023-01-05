ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Soccer: Tyler Legacy tops Whitehouse for Forney tourney title

FORNEY — The Tyler Legacy scored a 4-1 won over the Whitehouse Wildcats in the championship of the Forney Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday,. Scoring goals for Noe Robles (2) and Nate Eidam (1). Assists were by Eidam, Axel Ruben and Knox Hicks. To reach the finals the Red...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gilmer community marks 31st anniversary of Kelly Wilson's disappearance

GILMER — Truth. Answers. Those were key words Thursday night in Gilmer, when members of a community that has long suffered with the unsolved disappearance of one of its daughters came together to remember Kelly Dae Wilson. Wilson was a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior when she left work...
GILMER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Children get musical education at annual Fiddle Zoo for Kids event

Families gathered Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler for the third annual Fiddle Zoo for Kids event. Weston Jennings, music director of New Texas Sinfonia, said the yearly event aims to educate the community with a program that introduces attendees to instruments, live performances and music-themed activities. New Texas...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Man convicted in 1983 Kentucky Fried Chicken murders dies in prison

One of two men serving life sentences for the 1983 murders of five people abducted from a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kilgore has died. A report from the Texas Attorney General’s Office shows Darnell Hartsfield, 61, died in May from a “massive hemorrhagic stroke.”. Hartsfield was serving his...
KILGORE, TX

