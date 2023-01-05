The Food and Drug Administration has, for the second time, approved a medicine meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. In granting a so-called accelerated approval, the agency on Friday cleared the way to a new and sought-after option for the many people living with mild forms of the disease in the U.S. The medicine, which is known scientifically as lecanemab but will be sold under the brand name Leqembi, was developed through a partnership between the Japan-based pharmaceutical company Eisai and Biogen.

