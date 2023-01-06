ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Here's How 2022 Westchester Housing Market Compared To Other Hudson Valley Counties: Report

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrrOG_0k4eDmmf00

After a dramatic rise in housing sales in the Hudson Valley as a result of the pandemic, the buying of homes started to decline in 2022, according to a new report.

Compared to 2020 and 2021, housing sales in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties showed a decline in 2022, according to a report by the Houlihan Lawrence real estate brokerage from Thursday, Jan. 5.

While sales declined, average sales prices of homes also increased in all three counties, the report said. Houlihan Lawrence officials attributed this to an "unsustainable" volume of sales created by high demand during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

"These few market shifts may be the first indicators of a market starting to normalize," said Houlihan Lawrence CEO Liz Nunan.

"As we enter 2023, conditions remain ideal for sellers who properly price their homes, as discouraged yet price-savvy buyers continue to wait for new inventory," she added.

The report included the following data on the 2022 housing markets in each of the three counties:

  • Westchester County: Sales decreased by 17.7 percent, while median sales prices increased by 4.5 percent;
  • Putnam County: Sales decreased by 22 percent, while median sales prices increased by 11 percent;
  • Dutchess County: Sales decreased by 22.7 percent, while median sales prices increased by 5.4 percent.

The increase in sales prices was also caused by demand remaining high while interest rates rose, Houlihan Lawrence officials said. Inventory also decreased throughout the year, they added.

Nunan remains optimistic for 2023, though.

"Our communities across Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties continue to attract new residents looking to establish new roots and inspire existing residents to move within our towns. We are grateful to our communities and look forward to a successful 2023," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $224,000

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $224,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Daily Voice

Loss Of Water Pressure Affected Response To Peekskill Condo Fire; How To Donate To Victims

In the wake of a massive fire that destroyed 16 units of a condominium complex in Northern Westchester, donations are being accepted to help those who were displaced. The fire happened at the Hillcrest Park Condominiums on Thursday morning, Jan. 5, and ultimately ended up in the complex's Building 3 being demolished, destroying 16 units, according to Peekskill city officials.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

North Salem Man Wins $5 Million Lottery Prize

A man from Northern Westchester has claimed a $5 million lottery prize. Richard Bossi, of North Salem, won the top prize from New York Lottery's Mega Multiplier scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Jan. 6. The winning ticket was purchased in Putnam County at the Route 22 Convenience Store,...
NORTH SALEM, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
447K+
Followers
64K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy