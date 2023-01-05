Read full article on original website
Related
bassmaster.com
Podcast: January’s Pattern of the Month with Floridian Bernie Schultz
In Episode 107 of the Inside Bassmaster Podcast, hosts Ronnie Moore and Kyle Jessie talk Florida fishing in January with Bassmaster Elite Series pro Bernie Schultz. Schultz gives a rundown of baits, key scenarios and the state of Okeechobee currently.
bassmaster.com
Beat the cold with Florida fishing
The Bassmaster Elite Series opens in February on one of my favorite places to fish – Lake Okeechobee. Florida is a place I go to get away and hone my fishing skills before the season opens, and it’s a popular fishing vacation spot for weekend anglers. I was...
Comments / 0