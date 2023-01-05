Read full article on original website
Related
Adidas is suing luxury designer Thom Browne over his use of stripes — and Browne showed up to court in a shorts suit and one striped sock
Thom Browne's collegiate-inspired clothes often include four parallel stripes, which Adidas says can confuse consumers.
Stylists reveal 6 sneaker trends that are in and 2 that are out for 2023
Fashion experts told Insider what sneakers are on trend, including Hoka, Adidas, Nike, and New Balance, and how to style them for 2023.
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images
Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Women's Health
At 48, Penélope Cruz Has Killer Legs In A Tiny Minidress In New Photos From Paris
Penélope Cruz donned a teeny tiny minidress this week for a movie event in Paris, and she totally rocked the red carpet. The actress, 48, showed off her epically strong legs in new photos from the event. Penelope doesn't share much about her specific workout routines, but she is...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
Willow Smith Channels ‘Alien Goddess’ in Cutout Bodysuit & Square-Toe Sandals for Mugler’s Perfume Campaign
Willow Smith served up glamorous fashion for Mugler‘s “Alien Goddess Intense” perfume campaign. An image of Smith, which was posted to Mugler’s Instagram account yesterday, saw the star sprawled out in a Mugler bodysuit and open-toed boots, posing next to an enlarged perfume bottle. Smith’s bodysuit was a black bodycon style featuring matte black paneling that gave way to angular cutouts, a miniskirt, and wide and thin mate stripes that wrapped around her arms and up her hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial) The ensemble was completed with chrome stiletto-style nails and an edgy black winged...
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Leap High”
Designed entirely during the pandemic, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the Swoosh’s newest creations. And following its introduction much earlier in the year, the silhouette has only seen very few releases. The catalog is due to expand in 2023, however, starting with the newly-revealed “Leap High” colorway.
Tia Mowry Debuts Braided Bob Haircut in Leather Blazer & Strappy Sandals
Tia Mowry showed off her new hairdo in a video posted to her Instagram today. The “Sister, Sister” actress shared the process, from washing and braiding to cutting her hair, before styling an outfit inspired by her new look. The former Disney Channel star styled a tailored black leather blazer which she layered overtop a sleeveless tank top tucked into high-waisted black trousers. Mowry’s slacks featured slits at the bottom hem that made for an interesting silhouette that spotlighted her shoes. The 44-year-old fashionista layered on sparkling gold chain necklaces fitted with flat pendants and added large gold hoops to match. ...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah’s Most-Liked Instagram Outfits of 2022 Include Plunging Necklines & Statement Sandals
LeBron James’ wife Savannah James has served up some sensational style moments throughout 2022, which made her become a fashion favorite on Instagram. The matriarch of the James empire has continued to fiercely apply pressure by stepping out in some of the most classic and romantic looks. From her casual fashion slays to her stylish street style, she knows how to make bold statements. Here, we take a look at the outfits seen in her most-liked Instagram photos of 2022. Savannah and her husband LeBron James were a trending topic on social media after the pair shared photos from their first family...
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots
Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
