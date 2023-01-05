Read full article on original website
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child’s mother, police say
CNN — The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child’s mother, officials said. The boy took the firearm from his home to school in his backpack Friday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday.
Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to three years in state prison for her role in scamming more than $400,000 from GoFundMe donors, by claiming to be collecting money for a homeless man.
A 6-year-old shot a teacher in class. Hear from an 8-year-old student who was down the hall
A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after shooting a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. CNN's Poppy Harlow speaks to a father and his 8-year-old son who attends the school, addressing their concerns around safety.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
7,000 'exhausted and burnt out' NYC nurses walk out
More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York City hospitals walked off the job Monday, arguing immense staffing shortages are causing widespread burnout and hindering their ability to properly care for their patients.
Bloody knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother's home, prosecutors say
Investigators looking into the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman found a bloody knife in the basement of the home she shares with her husband and accused him of misleading police, a prosecutor with the Norfolk District Attorney's office said in court Monday.
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
A 7-year-old girl died after dog attack in Louisiana, dog owner faces charges
A man was arrested and is facing negligent homicide charges after failing to restrain his pit bull terrier, which attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl in Louisiana on Friday, authorities said.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won't
Hakeem Jeffries' speech wasn't just remarkable because of his alphabetical recitation of what Democrats will defend and reject, writes Dean Obeidallah. It was striking because it should have been the speech House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave, he says.
Most of California could experience significant flooding this week
Significant widespread flooding is possible across much of California on Monday as more heavy rain hits the state, forecasters say.
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Rosewood, Florida, marks 100 years since race massacre. Here's what happened
In the years after World War I, Black people were thriving in the central Florida town of Rosewood when a White mob driven by racial animosity decimated the entire community within days.
