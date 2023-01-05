ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
CNET

Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
pocketnow.com

Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
makeuseof.com

You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
notebookcheck.net

Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
CNN

CNN

