UK’s Lottery-Next Operator Allwyn Appoints Kerry Parkin
Global lottery group Allwyn continued with its preparations to assume management of the UK National Lottery by expanding its senior team with the appointment of Kerry Parkin as Global Communications Director. Becoming Part of Allwyn’s Extraordinary Story. Parkin announced her new role via LinkedIn, excited to join Allwyn and...
Cambodia Carries Out a Fresh Self-Declaration Taxing Model for Casinos
According to The Khmer Times, the revenue-based taxing regime was adopted on December 30, 2022, two years after the country’s highly-anticipated casino bill was finally passed. New Taxation Regime for Gambling in Cambodia. The bill called the Law on the Management of Integrated Resorts and Commercial Gambling has set...
Damian Green Named DCMS Committee Chair in Knight’s Absence
Damian Green MP will serve as the chairman of the Department of Digital, Culture Media and Sports Committee. Green will assume the rule in the wake of Julian Knight who recused himself from the Parliament recently. The latter man will meanwhile deal with sexual harassment allegations made against him to the Metropolitan Police.
JP Morgan Reevaluates Q1 Expectations for Macau’s Gaming Sector
The global leader in financial services, JP Morgan, reevaluated the expectations for Macau’s gaming operators for the first quarter of 2023, a report released by IAG reveals. Operators in Macau Expected to Start Economic Recovery This Year. DS Kim, an analyst for JP Morgan, explained that the company anticipates...
Oxbotica raises $140 million to deploy self-driving commercial vehicles
LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Self-driving software startup Oxbotica has raised $140 million from investors to speed deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) in areas including heavy industry, ports and airports.
Fans United’s Tech to Power Fan Engagement for Sportal365
Sports content management system (CMS) Sportal365 announced an agreement for the integration with fan management and gamification platform, Fans United, last week. The new commercial partnership and integration with Fans United will allow users at Sportal365 access to content from the fan management platform directly from the CMS platform and create games for use in their posts by utilizing Fans United’s API-based technology.
Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on U.S. CPI data
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
Catena Media Names Carnegie Investment Bank AB as Financial Advisor
The group that offers securities brokerage, investment banking, and private banking services will pay attention to all options regarding strategic transactions and public tender offers that the group has received. While Catena Media has not yet received a firm bid for its business or assets, the affiliate did agree to sell AskGamblers to the Gaming Innovation Group in exchange for €45 million ($48.3 million) in December 2022.
Conquestador Casino Launches in Ontario, Canada
The Mobinc-operated and powered casino is breaking ground into the provincial market in the hope of leveraging its expertise and brand and boosting its presence in the North American market. Mobinc Takes Another Stride in North America. The MGA-licensed operator is delivering its full variety of gaming products to Ontario,...
Swintt Names Lars Kollind as Head of Business Development
Swintt, an established provider of casino content, has reinforced its team with the addition of Lars Kollind. As announced by the company, Kollind, a seasoned industry veteran, will join as its new head of business development. Kollind Joins the Provider. The addition of Kollind to the provider’s team demonstrates Swintt’s...
Circus Accuses TOTO of Monopolist Practices
Circus, a gaming and sports betting website operated by Gaming1, wants to take the Dutch lottery operator TOTO.nl to court over alleged unhealthy monopolist practices. According to the former company, the latter brand abused its monopoly rights to expand its online presence. TOTO Had Many Unfair Advantages. Circus insists that...
