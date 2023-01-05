Read full article on original website
'Fatal mistake': Top Russian official warns Zelensky after surprise US trip
A Russian legislator issued a stark warning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's faith in the United States was a "fatal mistake," following his speech to Congress on Wednesday.
Mexico nabs son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ before Biden visit
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, an alleged drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, in a pre-dawn operation Thursday that set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state’s capital. Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said […]
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
After seeing satellite imagery, experts say that North Korea's March 'Monster Missile' launch was fake
Screenshot of Hwasong-17 Missile from public YouTube video.Photo byABC NewsbAustralia. Recently, controversy has erupted regarding North Korea and its 'test' of its Hwasong-17 "Monster Missile" this past March. North Korea asserted that they succeeded in launching the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24, 2022. [i]
El Paso resident watches migrants coming out of sewers, hiding near homes: 'We're being invaded'
An El Paso, Texas resident joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has created an unsafe environment in her community and the extents migrants go to cross into the U.S.
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
Sudden Russian Death Syndrome
Here is a list of people you should not currently want to be: a Russian sausage tycoon, a Russian gas-industry executive, the editor in chief of a Russian tabloid, a Russian shipyard director, the head of a Russian ski resort, a Russian aviation official, or a Russian rail magnate. Anyone answering to such a description probably ought not stand near open windows, in almost any country, on almost every continent.
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
The president has the authority to block hundreds of documents related to his son's business dealings in Ukraine. Whether he should is up for debate.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Trump Would Threaten to Give Classified Files to Iran, North Korea: Cohen
Michael Cohen said Saturday he believes the former president was going to give classified documents that he kept at Mar-a-Lago to America's adversaries.
Russia Runs Out Of Hospital Beds For Wounded Soldiers As Vladimir Putin BLAMES TROOPS For Worst Loss Yet In War Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has been forced to use non-military hospitals in a desperate effort to treat the thousands of wounded troops returning from the frontlines of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking news comes as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly nears the one-year mark and as reports indicate Putin has already lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the war – with 3,000 Russian soldiers dying in the past four days alone.Even more shocking are reports indicating Russia’s military hospitals don’t have nearly enough hospital beds to treat soldiers returning from the war with grave and serious injuries.To combat the lack of hospital...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On
Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
The Jewish Press
Russia Demands Ownership over 3 Additional Jerusalem Properties
Russia has demanded that Israel transfer ownership over three historic churches, all of them located on the Mount of Olives, to Moscow’s control. Former Prime Minister of Russia Sergei Stepashin announced Sunday that he intends to file a lawsuit in an Israeli court to force the Jewish State to return ownership of the churches to Russia.
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
