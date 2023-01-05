ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000

One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Housing Choice Voucher Program — Waiting List

Housing Works announced recently that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9, 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 13, at 5pm PST. This program is...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots

A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Visit Bend Adapts Leave No Trace Principles

BEND, OR -- Visit Bend has partnered with the Leave No Trace organization to encourage people to take care of the land while recreating outdoors. The tourism board wanted to build on ‘The Bend Pledge’ created five years ago according to CEO Kevney Dugan, “Just an evolution of our effort to make sure that the way tourism plays out in our community is a model that leaves this destination intact for future generations, and that we are all being very thoughtful about our interactions with our natural resources and recreational aspects.”
BEND, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail

Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children

A Madras mother and son have been sentenced to several years in prison for child abuse involving two foster children in their care. Oglivia Pineda-Garcia, 50, received 9 1/2 years and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, received seven years in the case in Jefferson County. The pair was convicted in December after a three-day bench trial.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges

Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting

A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat

You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father

Oregon State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into this week's crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son, whose grieving mother recounted his always-happy ways during an interview Friday. The post ‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents

Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off

Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
REDMOND, OR

