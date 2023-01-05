Read full article on original website
Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000
One week after a worker at one popular Bend restaurant fell victim to a sophisticated phone scam, to the tune of $2,000, an employee at another sent scammers over $3,000 in gift cards, police said Wednesday, warning the public and urging businesses to educate workers, to avoid such costly crimes. The post Second Bend restaurant falls victim to overnight phone scammers — to the tune of over $3,000 appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Housing Choice Voucher Program — Waiting List
Housing Works announced recently that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9, 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 13, at 5pm PST. This program is...
KTVZ
Bend, Redmond home prices fall a bit as 2022 ends; appraiser sees them ‘stabilizing’
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Winter is when home sales usually slow, but year end is when a look back over the year (and past years) often provides valuable perspective, as Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group did Friday in its report on December home sale prices. The Bend home market...
KTVZ
Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots
A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Visit Bend Adapts Leave No Trace Principles
BEND, OR -- Visit Bend has partnered with the Leave No Trace organization to encourage people to take care of the land while recreating outdoors. The tourism board wanted to build on ‘The Bend Pledge’ created five years ago according to CEO Kevney Dugan, “Just an evolution of our effort to make sure that the way tourism plays out in our community is a model that leaves this destination intact for future generations, and that we are all being very thoughtful about our interactions with our natural resources and recreational aspects.”
eugeneweekly.com
Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail
Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras woman, son sentenced to prison for abusing foster children
A Madras mother and son have been sentenced to several years in prison for child abuse involving two foster children in their care. Oglivia Pineda-Garcia, 50, received 9 1/2 years and her son Kyle Edgar Macias, 27, received seven years in the case in Jefferson County. The pair was convicted in December after a three-day bench trial.
C.O. LandWatch appeals Deschutes County’s approval of 710-acre rezoning near Terrebonne
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The land-use watchdog group Central Oregon LandWatch filed this week a notice of intent to appeal Deschutes County commissioners’ recent 2-1 decision to rezone 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to rural residential zoning, allowing about 70 homes on 10-acre parcels. The...
Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges
Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Search continues for missing Bend woman; No sign of foul play
The Bend Police Department gave an update Friday on the efforts they and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office have made in the search for Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting
A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat
You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father
Oregon State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into this week's crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County that claimed the lives of a Madras man and his 12-year-old son, whose grieving mother recounted his always-happy ways during an interview Friday. The post ‘He was my everything’: Mother mourns loss of son, 12, in Hwy. 97 crash that also claimed his father appeared first on KTVZ.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine
A serious-injury crash Friday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 at Burgess Road just north of La Pine for more than two hours, authorities said. The post Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
