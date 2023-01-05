BEND, OR -- Visit Bend has partnered with the Leave No Trace organization to encourage people to take care of the land while recreating outdoors. The tourism board wanted to build on ‘The Bend Pledge’ created five years ago according to CEO Kevney Dugan, “Just an evolution of our effort to make sure that the way tourism plays out in our community is a model that leaves this destination intact for future generations, and that we are all being very thoughtful about our interactions with our natural resources and recreational aspects.”

