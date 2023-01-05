A good year for The Salvation Army

NORWALK — Captain John Esker Jr. of The Salvation Army of Norwalk is happy to report it nearly reached its goal for the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign ran from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 (Tuesday through Saturday). The vendors who participated in this campaign included Walmart, Miller's Market and Schild's IGA.

While many donated at these locations, several donors also mailed in and dropped off their donations to the main office located at 55 Whittlesey Ave.

"Although the funds raised came up just shy of hitting the goal during the campaign, several donations came in the days following that would have put the campaign well over the top, resulting in yet another wonderfully successful Red-Kettle Campaign season for 2022," Esker said.

The funds raised are used to fund local programming for the Norwalk area, including our emergency food pantry, weekly soup kitchen, rental, utility, and other discretionary needs for assistance to struggling families.

"The Salvation Army would like to express their tremendous gratitude to the Norwalk community for their continued support for local programs and services to help those in need. New programs and services are also being explored to better service the needs of the community," Esker said.

"A special thanks to all our sponsors: Oglesby Construction Co., Lake Erie Construction, Norwalk Concrete Industries, Don Tester Ford-Lincoln, Chicago Title Agency of Huron County, Reta Stark, VacationLand Federal Credit Union, Seitz Design & Construction and Battles Insurance Agency."