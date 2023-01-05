Read full article on original website
Related
FodorsTravel
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant
What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
What the emergency Code 7500 means on an airplane
United Airlines flightPhoto byJacobAviation; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In the event of an emergency on an airplane, a pilot can transmit certain codes that are appropriate to the situation.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
Reminder! Check Your Flights After Being Notified About Changes
When I’m planning a trip, I like getting the travel plans set in advance. Of course, that means I’ll never be able to book a flight where inventory only opens up within 1 week of departure. It also means I’ll sometimes have to pay more for an award ticket than if I’d waited for prices to drop. I’ve made peace with myself about those facts and it doesn’t keep me from enjoying our travels.
generalaviationnews.com
AOPA unveils new fly-in strategy
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has unveiled its new fly-in strategy: Partnering with existing aviation events around the country. First stop: The Buckeye Air Fair, Feb. 17-19, at Buckeye Municipal Airport (KBXK) in Arizona. Located just 35 miles from Phoenix, the annual Buckeye Air Fair is a highly anticipated...
Comments / 0