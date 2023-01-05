Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expenseRoger MarshSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
Related
eatitandlikeit.com
Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023
Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One great aspect of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is the food!. And as the year begins there are a few events coming up that will get your taste buds tingling. Here to give you all the details is Eat it & Like It’s, Jesse Blanco....
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Things To Do In Savannah With Kids This Week
Even though some events have dwindled with the holidays passing, we still have some hot stuff happening around town. Check it out!. 1. Cannon Firings at Old Fort Jackson 11am and 2pm. I putting this on my calendar to take the kids. I know they'll love it! Jan. 8th. 2....
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs. “We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah. It […]
WSAV-TV
BG 1223 A BLOCK
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Red Hot Frank
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is Rescue Me Friday and some wondering dogs are just looking for a forever home. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she’s brought along Red Hot Frank!
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
WJCL
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
WJCL
New Dairy Queen location in Bloomingdale
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Bloomingdale just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town. The DQ Grill & Chill location is at 2751 Little Neck Road. Local residents can get their tasty fix now, as the DQ Grill & Chill concept offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signature Stackburgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard Treat.
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
wtoc.com
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride, Savannah St. Patrick's Day, music festivals: Plan for these 2023 events in Georgia
If you haven’t already started, it’s time to begin planning your time off for 2023. Follow music and cultural festivals on social media as they begin announcing official dates for their signature events in the coming months. Whether you’re into music, sports or culture, here are some popular...
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — People in Savannah are preparing to cheer from home for the bulldogs as they attempt to win the national championship again. The UGA Alumni Association will be setting up for the big game at Starland Yard this year. “There’s a huge UGA following in Savannah for football. We’re fortunate to be close […]
Comments / 0