peakofohio.com
Raymond J. Zwiebel
Raymond J. Zwiebel, 77, of Jackson Center passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Shelby County, Ohio on February 22, 1945, to the late Erbin L. and Velma C. (Dowden) Zwiebel. He is also preceded in death by 6 brothers: Lloyd, Robert, Roy, Charles, Jerry, and Willis Zwiebel.
peakofohio.com
Malonya A. Richardson
Malonya A. Richardson, 99, of Bellefontaine, formerly of Lakeview, OH, passed away, Thursday night, January 5, 2023, at Logan Acres Care Center. Malonya was born on August 2, 1923, in Clay Twp, Auglaize Co, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Clara Kinstle Meier. On April 27, 1943, she married George Richardson at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, OH and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tom Richardson, a great-granddaughter, Kelli Nuss, and two brothers, Maynard Meier and Merono Meier.
peakofohio.com
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson, 80, of rural DeGraff, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Gene was born in McGuffey, Ohio, on January 31, 1942, to the late Austin L. and Bernice (Bailey) Dotson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Tricia Cramer; his children’s mother Deanna S. Dotson; and siblings: Edythe Prater, Essie Legg, Ellaree Stettler, Bo Dotson, Earnie Dotson, Midge Frey, Ted Dotson, and Edsel Dotson.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at local family-owned restaurant
COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night, and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit. Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.
peakofohio.com
United Way allocates more donor dollars than ever before
A record-setting United Way campaign has led to record-setting support for community needs in Logan County. 48 human service programs of 27 agencies will split more than $954,000 throughout 2023. Allocations to Funded Agencies will increase 13 percent over last year and six internal United Way programs are also getting a boost.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
NBC4 Columbus
Bills CB: Damar Hamlin awake at hospital
Evening Weather Forecast 01-08-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3ZpePiK. NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XdiGxl. 14-year-old injured in South Franklinton shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Zk0ioa. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer’s …. Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer's drug trials. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WTQEHb.
Sidney Daily News
Mercy Health becomes accredited obesity medicine center
SPRINGFIELD – Patients seeking non-surgical treatment for obesity now have a high-quality option for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) designated Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center an accredited comprehensive...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
beckersasc.com
Dayton Gastroenterology adds 1st GI Genius modules
Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology has added artificial intelligence polyp detection tool GI Genius to its practice. AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1 percent increase in polyp detection reduces colon cancer risk by 3 percent, according to Medtronic, the maker of Gi Genius. Dayton Gastroenterology is the first...
dayton.com
Kettering grocery store to close next month
Marc’s, a Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain, is permanently closing its Kettering location in early February, according to a sign posted at the business. “This store will be closing permanently on Sunday, February 5, 2023,” the sign said. “Thank you for your patronage. No markdowns or liquidations.”
Kroger is Opening a New Location This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dayton Daily Newsand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
Lima NAACP names new leaders, focus areas
LIMA — Local NAACP officers were sworn in to serve the current year. The local leadership will include President Pastor Ron Fails, Vice President Henry Hudson, Secretary Amber N. Basares, Treasurer Charlene Smith-Echols, and Attorney Dennis Kerber of the Allen County Common Pleas Court. The local NAACP chapter is...
