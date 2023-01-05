ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Beaufort County teen wins trip to CFP championship

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort teen paralyzed from the waist down is getting an unforgettable trip to the college football playoff national championship in LA. Like many teens his age Anderson Jones has a lifelong passion for sports. “Growing up, it was always basketball and soccer. Once I...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
Rescue Me Friday: Red Hot Frank

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is Rescue Me Friday and some wondering dogs are just looking for a forever home. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she’s brought along Red Hot Frank!
SAVANNAH, GA
Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One great aspect of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is the food!. And as the year begins there are a few events coming up that will get your taste buds tingling. Here to give you all the details is Eat it & Like It’s, Jesse Blanco....
SAVANNAH, GA
Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Department of Student Affairs Saturday. The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main...
SAVANNAH, GA
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the Bulldogs are playing more than 2,000 miles away. Some restaurants and bars right here in Savannah are offering extended hours and some deals for fans to watch the national championship. Game time Monday is high stakes for both the Bulldogs and Savannah restaurants.
SAVANNAH, GA
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
BURTON, SC
Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
SAVANNAH, GA
GBI releases updated sketch of unidentified woman found in Riceboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still hoping to identify a woman who was found dismembered in Riceboro last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an updated description and new sketch of what they believe the woman looked like. Officials say hunters discovered partial remains of a white...
RICEBORO, GA
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon. Deputies say after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found Jules Robert Lee,...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned home

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found and returned home, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Walthourville Police Department said that 13-year-old Janiyah Greene had been located and returned home safely to her family,. Officials thanked the public...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA

