wtoc.com
Beaufort County teen wins trip to CFP championship
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort teen paralyzed from the waist down is getting an unforgettable trip to the college football playoff national championship in LA. Like many teens his age Anderson Jones has a lifelong passion for sports. “Growing up, it was always basketball and soccer. Once I...
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
wtoc.com
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers, starting Monday the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days. This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges. For anyone driving...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Red Hot Frank
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -It is Rescue Me Friday and some wondering dogs are just looking for a forever home. Rachel Bryan is the Medical Operations Manager at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah and she’s brought along Red Hot Frank!
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One great aspect of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is the food!. And as the year begins there are a few events coming up that will get your taste buds tingling. Here to give you all the details is Eat it & Like It’s, Jesse Blanco....
wtoc.com
Character Counts Community Celebration held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids and adults in the Savannah area were treated to a fun event put on by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Department of Student Affairs Saturday. The event was a called the Character Counts Community Celebration and the purpose, to instill six main...
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses prepare for CFP national championship
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even though the Bulldogs are playing more than 2,000 miles away. Some restaurants and bars right here in Savannah are offering extended hours and some deals for fans to watch the national championship. Game time Monday is high stakes for both the Bulldogs and Savannah restaurants.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
wtoc.com
‘None of this tragedy comes from a place of malice’: Man accused of shooting teenager campaigning for Sen. Warnock writes apology letter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager campaigning for Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in Savannah was shot in December. Court filings reveal a letter the suspect, 43-year-old Jimmy Paiz, wrote to the teen apologizing for the shooting. In the letter, Paiz said he will endure lifelong shame because of this shooting...
wtoc.com
Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.
wtoc.com
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The FDA approved the second ever drug that will slow down the disease for patients in the early stages of their battle. Playing with his dogs is a hopeful Rod Stephenson. He and his wife Deb live...
wtoc.com
Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1 billion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mega Millions jackpot is now sitting at more than a billion dollars after nobody won on Friday night’s drawing. Mega Millions says it’s the third largest jackpot in their history. WTOC spoke to some clerks at different places that sell lottery tickets today-...
wtoc.com
GBI releases updated sketch of unidentified woman found in Riceboro
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still hoping to identify a woman who was found dismembered in Riceboro last month. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released an updated description and new sketch of what they believe the woman looked like. Officials say hunters discovered partial remains of a white...
wtoc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon. Deputies say after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found Jules Robert Lee,...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned home
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: A missing 13-year-old girl has been found and returned home, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Walthourville Police Department said that 13-year-old Janiyah Greene had been located and returned home safely to her family,. Officials thanked the public...
wtoc.com
Savannah doctor encourages pregnant women to the get the flu vaccine
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As flu season continues across the country, some people have a higher risk of going to the hospital than others. A Savannah doctor is encouraging pregnant women to get the flu vaccine to avoid suffering the worst effects of the disease. The OB/GYN office at Candler...
