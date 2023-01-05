Read full article on original website
Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event
Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson have combined for five of the last six Chili Bowl titles, but they're sitting out this week. The post Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell Have Turned Their Backs on the Chili Bowl, a Big Offseason Event appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event
NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Air-Crash Deaths of NASCAR Stars Alan Kulwicki, Davey Allison Shocked a Sport in 1993
Within a stretch of four months in 1993, stock car racing was robbed of two of its brightest stars, impacting both the short- and long-term future of the sport. Alan Kulwicki and three colleagues were killed April 1, 1993 when their private plane crashed while attempting to land in Kingsport, Tenn., for that weekend’s Cup race at Bristol.
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti
Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was one of unbridled enthusiasm to see Michael Andretti and General Motors go all-in on an American F1 entry that will hopefully be accepted in the coming years.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Rowdy: New NASCAR movie on Kyle Busch set to air (Trailer)
Kyle Busch’s movie is set to be released on February 3, 2023. Kyle Busch is the most polarizing driver in the sport of NASCAR. Now, he’s invading your living room. In 2015, Busch fractured his leg in a crash at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR granted his a playoff waiver and he returned later in the season to claim the championship in controversial fashion.
Ryan Blaney Hasn’t Made the Impact of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Others in a Similar Career Place
Ryan Blaney used to be one of NASCAR's "young guns," but things have changed. Now he's an established racer without a natural following. The post Ryan Blaney Hasn’t Made the Impact of Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Others in a Similar Career Place appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson's range of responsibilities in his return to NASCAR includes driving, mentoring, and owning a piece of Petty GMS. The post 3 Reasons Jimmie Johnson Will Be the Busiest Part-time Driver in NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Toyota Ruffles a Few Feathers, Takes a Seat at the NASCAR Cup Table in 2007
From a driver standpoint, Toyota pilots have won the NASCAR Cup championship three times since the company came into NASCAR. Perhaps the most dominating aspect of Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was in the Truck Series, as it has won the driver’s championship nine times. While Toyota has been...
Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year
Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
FIA president has blunt comments on Michael Andretti-Cadillac Formula 1 bid
For the last year, Michael Andretti and his Andretti Autosport team have been trying to enter a team in Formula 1. After bids to buy current teams Sauber and Haas failed, Andretti submitted an application for a new team named “Andretti Global” in the hopes of entering in 2024.
NASCAR Stars Have Gone Into the Short-Track Racing Business, and It May Start a Buying Spree
Four NASCAR figures have teamed up to buy the CARS Tour, a racing series in Virginia and the Carolinas. The post NASCAR Stars Have Gone Into the Short-Track Racing Business, and It May Start a Buying Spree appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick will meet next week in Texas at COTA and things might get awkward based on all the things that happened in 2022. The post Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick Could Be Destined for an Awkward Meeting Next Week at COTA appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INSIGHT: Johnson's "amazing" work ethic already impacting Petty GMS
Petty GMS continues to take as many steps forward in as little time as possible in its quest to be successful in the NASCAR Cup Series, and bringing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson into the ownership fold further is proof of that commitment. Johnson is not only a part owner in...
MPG promotes and expands staff, officials for 2023 season
Morgan Performance Group (MPG) has announced the expansion of its official staff and promotions within the sports car racing sanction body’s organization. MPG, previously known as GT Celebration in its first three seasons, now enters the 2023 racing campaign with a seven-weekend (plus two testing rounds) schedule which gets underway next month at Apex Motor Club at Maricopa, AZ with the first tests on Feb. 6-7.
Wild West Shootout Results: January 7, 2023 (Vado)
Vado Speedway Park results from night one of the Wild West Shootout. Vado Speedway Park is a 3/8-mile dirt track in Vado, New Mexico. Tonight, the speedway hosts night one the marathon Wild West Shootout. View Wild West Shootout results below. Wild West Shootout: Menu. Jan 7 | Jan 8...
28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour
A total of 28 cars will enter the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next month with eight cars entered into the Pro class of the race that also serves as the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. In the Pro class, Mercedes-AMG will support four cars, BMW will...
Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24
Nicki Thiim will join Magnus Racing for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team announced on Monday. The FIA World Endurance Championship winner completes the team’s lineup of John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly in its Aston Martin entry. The team also added Flex-Box as a sponsor for its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup campaign.
2022 Race Industry Week interview: Tom Kristensen
Tom Kristensen, the most successful race driver in sports car history and the only person to win the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans nine times, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hosted by Laurence Foster of RACER.com.
