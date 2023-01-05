ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanBuzz

Bubba Wallace Lost a Major Sponsor After Quitting a 2020 iRacing Event

NASCAR, like pretty much every other sport's league, was forced to seriously shift gears due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. With races having being postponed through May 3 that year, it certainly wasn't business as usual for the auto racing sanctioning body. But, just because...
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
racer.com

PRUETT: Why GM wants to go all-in with Andretti

Two reactions came to mind with last week’s bombshell announcement of Andretti Cadillac Racing’s desired Formula 1 entry. The first was one of unbridled enthusiasm to see Michael Andretti and General Motors go all-in on an American F1 entry that will hopefully be accepted in the coming years.
NBC Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Racing News

Rowdy: New NASCAR movie on Kyle Busch set to air (Trailer)

Kyle Busch’s movie is set to be released on February 3, 2023. Kyle Busch is the most polarizing driver in the sport of NASCAR. Now, he’s invading your living room. In 2015, Busch fractured his leg in a crash at Daytona International Speedway. NASCAR granted his a playoff waiver and he returned later in the season to claim the championship in controversial fashion.
Autoweek.com

Toyota Ruffles a Few Feathers, Takes a Seat at the NASCAR Cup Table in 2007

From a driver standpoint, Toyota pilots have won the NASCAR Cup championship three times since the company came into NASCAR. Perhaps the most dominating aspect of Toyota’s entry into NASCAR was in the Truck Series, as it has won the driver’s championship nine times. While Toyota has been...
FOX Sports

Truex brothers open 2023 season with same questions as last year

Martin Truex Jr. and his younger brother, Ryan Truex, will start 2023 with the same questions that they started 2022. For the 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., it will be whether this is his last year as a Cup driver, one final season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. For Ryan Truex, it will be whether this is the year that he can do enough to find his footing in NASCAR.
thecomeback.com

FIA president has blunt comments on Michael Andretti-Cadillac Formula 1 bid

For the last year, Michael Andretti and his Andretti Autosport team have been trying to enter a team in Formula 1. After bids to buy current teams Sauber and Haas failed, Andretti submitted an application for a new team named “Andretti Global” in the hopes of entering in 2024.
racer.com

INSIGHT: Johnson's "amazing" work ethic already impacting Petty GMS

Petty GMS continues to take as many steps forward in as little time as possible in its quest to be successful in the NASCAR Cup Series, and bringing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson into the ownership fold further is proof of that commitment. Johnson is not only a part owner in...
racer.com

MPG promotes and expands staff, officials for 2023 season

Morgan Performance Group (MPG) has announced the expansion of its official staff and promotions within the sports car racing sanction body’s organization. MPG, previously known as GT Celebration in its first three seasons, now enters the 2023 racing campaign with a seven-weekend (plus two testing rounds) schedule which gets underway next month at Apex Motor Club at Maricopa, AZ with the first tests on Feb. 6-7.
MARICOPA, AZ
Racing News

Wild West Shootout Results: January 7, 2023 (Vado)

Vado Speedway Park results from night one of the Wild West Shootout. Vado Speedway Park is a 3/8-mile dirt track in Vado, New Mexico. Tonight, the speedway hosts night one the marathon Wild West Shootout. View Wild West Shootout results below. Wild West Shootout: Menu. Jan 7 | Jan 8...
VADO, NM
racer.com

28 entries confirmed for Bathurst 12 Hour

A total of 28 cars will enter the 2023 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour next month with eight cars entered into the Pro class of the race that also serves as the first round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. In the Pro class, Mercedes-AMG will support four cars, BMW will...
racer.com

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24

Nicki Thiim will join Magnus Racing for the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the team announced on Monday. The FIA World Endurance Championship winner completes the team’s lineup of John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly in its Aston Martin entry. The team also added Flex-Box as a sponsor for its IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup campaign.
racer.com

2022 Race Industry Week interview: Tom Kristensen

Tom Kristensen, the most successful race driver in sports car history and the only person to win the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans nine times, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hosted by Laurence Foster of RACER.com.

