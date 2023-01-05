Read full article on original website
Woman shot in head after alleged argument over boyfriend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head Saturday in the Franklinton neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers went to the 400 block of West State Street after a report of a shooting around 11 p.m.
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot in […]
Arson suspect admits serving as own attorney ‘might not be in my best interest’
LIMA — A Lima man charged with a second-degree felony count of arson walked into the courtroom of Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Friday determined to part ways with his attorney and represent himself during his upcoming trial. “This is not a decision I made...
Arrest made 18 months after fatal shooting at motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred 18 months ago in North Central Columbus. Columbus police arrested Christian Houchins, 30, for the alleged murder of 65-year-old Robert Jordan as well as injuring a 45-year-old woman in the parking lot of Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue.
‘He yelled at me to call the cops;’ Multiple 911 calls reveal new details into Clark County stabbing
CLARK COUNTY — Newly released 911 calls are providing details into a stabbing in Clark County that sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road at approximately 3:43 p.m. after a man was stabbed “multiple times” by his son, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights; police investigating
HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Worker in Huber Heights Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to reports of a mail carrier who had been robbed in the area of Mt. Whitney and Taylorsville Road. The postal...
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at […]
Motion denied for Lima man accused of kidnapping, assault
LIMA — A motion to interview the alleged victim of felonious assault and kidnapping about a prior similar incident was denied on Thursday. John Holland, 35, is accused of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault against Regina Hibbard on Aug. 7, 2021. Kenneth Rexford, Holland’s attorney, said on Thursday that Hibbard accused his client of choking and assaulting her that day, but also in 2017 in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Springfield Police Division provides update on 3 investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Springfield Police Division provided an update on several incidents that have occurred in the city over the past week. In regards to the hours long standoff incident on Thursday, January 5, Springfield Police Division Chief Allison Elliott says that the suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., remains at large.
Springfield police make arrest connected to shooting near Holiday in the City celebration
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to the shooting that happened near the Holiday in the City celebration in November. Mark Anthony Hall, 32, was arrested this morning after being identified as being involved with the shooting that took place on Nov. 25, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot announced Friday.
Ohio man charged after officials were looking for man that escaped
An Ohio man has officially been charged after he was arrested when he has wanted after escaping from officials. Leroy James Coleman, 36, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and having weapons under disability as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. Coleman was arrested after a report […]
1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One man remains hospitalized following a stabbing in Clark County Thursday afternoon that involved a son stabbing his father multiple times, according to Clark County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road at approximately 3:43 p.m. The male victim is...
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Hoax calls allege juror no-shows, others will be arrested
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judges Terri Kohlrieser and Jeffrey Reed on Wednesday reported an apparent hoax that is making the rounds whereby residents are receiving telephone calls claiming they will be arrested for a variety of alleged offenses. Kohlrieser said several people have called the court...
Four suspects in custody in connection with Ohio homicide
A previous story on the now arrested suspects can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Four suspects who were named in connection with a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Dublin man have been arrested. Columbus police reported that four teenagers who were wanted in the murder and aggravated robbery for the […]
1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
