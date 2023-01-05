ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

mauinow.com

Developer to present update on Pulelehua housing project

A special presentation updating the progress of the 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is among the topics being presented at the annual West Maui Taxpayers Association members meeting. The meeting takes place at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall,Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The project is mauka of...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Demand for blood donors also met with demand for phlebotomists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - January is National Blood Donor Month. Not only does Hawaii need to replenish its blood supply, but there is also a need for the frontline workers who help collect it. While some people are afraid of needles and blood, others are drawn to them and their ability...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales

Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
HAWAII STATE
rewind1077.com

Hawaii eruption not dangerous but offers spectacular sight

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Kilauea spurted high into the air and spread out across about 300 acres (120 hectares) of the Hawaii volcano’s summit crater floor, creating a spectacular sight as the mountain began erupting again after a few weeks’ hiatus. Jillian Marohnic said the pool...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii

HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flames destroy a Wailua home causing $880K in damages

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are without a home after a fire on Kauai Friday morning. Kauai firefighters put out the house fire in the Wailua Homesteads area along Olohena Road. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Crews from Lihue, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations responded. Fire crews remained on scene...
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Unbelievable’: Crowds flock to Kilauea summit after eruption resumes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds are flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after Kilauea began erupting again after a pause in mid-December. The volcano’s eruption resumed around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, triggering a stream of cars heading out to the crater summit to view the spectacular sight. Those who went out...
IOWA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki

Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
HONOLULU, HI

