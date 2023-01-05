ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Graff, OH

WHIO Dayton

1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles crashed early Sunday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 6:10 a.m. after receiving reports of an injury crash, Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7. Medics...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
CBS News

Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Baltimore

A man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in North Baltimore, police said. On January 5, around 6:32 p.m., crash investigators responded to the 5600 block of The Alameda for a reported accident. When they arrived, they learned that a late model BMW motorcycle struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
10TV

OSHP: Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
XENIA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

2-vehicle crash on US-68 sends victim to Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD — Two vehicles crashed on US-68 southbound early Wednesday morning. >> MORE: Coroner IDs children, adult killed in crash on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Twp. Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US-68, just north of West National Road, after receiving reports of an injury crash at around 5:55 a.m., the Springfield post dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

4th St. to close Monday for 18 days

LIMA —4th Street will be closed just west of the railroad tracks by McClain Road to Norval Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 9th, according to a release from City Engineer Ian Kohli. The closure of 4th Street will last approximately 18 days for repair work to an underground utility gas...
LIMA, OH

