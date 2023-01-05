Read full article on original website
1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles crashed early Sunday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 6:10 a.m. after receiving reports of an injury crash, Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7. Medics...
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
CBS News
Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Baltimore
A man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in North Baltimore, police said. On January 5, around 6:32 p.m., crash investigators responded to the 5600 block of The Alameda for a reported accident. When they arrived, they learned that a late model BMW motorcycle struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox.
OSHP: Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Madison County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Interstate 70, near Gwynne Road in Somerford Township at approximately 7:35 a.m. James Lego, 46, of Pennsylvania was driving a Ford Mustang headed westbound on I-70 when he drove off the right side of the road.
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at […]
House full of ammunition a total loss after fire in Clark Co.
MEDWAY — A house was destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning. Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire, according to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King.
1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — One man remains hospitalized following a stabbing in Clark County Thursday afternoon that involved a son stabbing his father multiple times, according to Clark County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Jackson Road at approximately 3:43 p.m. The male victim is...
1 man hospitalized, police investigating stabbing in Dayton
DAYTON — One man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton late Friday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>1 man in serious but stable condition after being stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Clark County. Police and medics were dispatched to the 2600 block of Greenbriar...
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Old US-35 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County Tuesday. Around 5:40 p.m. crews were called to Old U.S. 35 near Xenia to reports of a two car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two people were...
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
2-vehicle crash on US-68 sends victim to Springfield hospital
SPRINGFIELD — Two vehicles crashed on US-68 southbound early Wednesday morning. >> MORE: Coroner IDs children, adult killed in crash on New Year’s Day in Jefferson Twp. Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to US-68, just north of West National Road, after receiving reports of an injury crash at around 5:55 a.m., the Springfield post dispatch told News Center 7.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot in […]
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Huber Heights; police investigating
HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Worker in Huber Heights Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to reports of a mail carrier who had been robbed in the area of Mt. Whitney and Taylorsville Road. The postal...
Springfield police make arrest connected to shooting near Holiday in the City celebration
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to the shooting that happened near the Holiday in the City celebration in November. Mark Anthony Hall, 32, was arrested this morning after being identified as being involved with the shooting that took place on Nov. 25, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot announced Friday.
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
Lima News
4th St. to close Monday for 18 days
LIMA —4th Street will be closed just west of the railroad tracks by McClain Road to Norval Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 9th, according to a release from City Engineer Ian Kohli. The closure of 4th Street will last approximately 18 days for repair work to an underground utility gas...
2 taken to hospital after ceiling collapses at VFW hall in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Two people were injured after the ceiling collapsed at a VFW post in Beavercreek Monday. Crews were called to VFW Post 8312 on Dayton Xenia Road around 5 p.m. to reports of part of the ceiling collapsing, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were...
