The cyclone that killed a child in California is battering the state with ferocious winds, mudslides and even more flooding

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We have quite the stormy week ahead for Central Oregon, and it all begins today. Snow this morning will turn to rain this afternoon as our highs reach the mid 40's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. As this part of the storm weakens, we will see some partial clearing tonight and the winds will back off to 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

1 DAY AGO