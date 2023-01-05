The cyclone that killed a child in California is battering the state with ferocious winds, mudslides and even more flooding

Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Thousands urged to flee their homes as more severe weather wallops California, as death toll in recent storms rises to 16
Rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 16 dead in recent weeks. Roughly 34 million people across California — about...
KTVZ
Oregon’s emergency SNAP food benefits come to an end in February, after nearly 3 years
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive...
KTVZ
Nonprofit receives grant, begins Central Oregon equitable electric vehicle planning effort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon nonprofit 350 Deschutes said Tuesday it will use an $85,000 planning grant from Pacific Power to support equity in the planning and access to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure throughout Central Oregon. “To support electrification in transportation, there is an abundance of grants, rebates,...
KTVZ
More storm activity on the way
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We have quite the stormy week ahead for Central Oregon, and it all begins today. Snow this morning will turn to rain this afternoon as our highs reach the mid 40's. Southerly winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35-40 mph. As this part of the storm weakens, we will see some partial clearing tonight and the winds will back off to 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.
KTVZ
Short break; more snow coming
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... After a clear, mild start to the day, we can expect to see the clouds thicken quickly and deliver some mixed showers through the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40's and SE winds will pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, but the showers will taper off by midnight. Winds will turn gentle out of the north and lows will be in the mid to upper 20's.
Comments / 0