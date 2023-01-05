SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO