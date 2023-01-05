ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

UPDATE: Former New Castle Days Inn total loss after fire rekindles

Flames heavily damaged a building that once housed the Days Inn on East North Street in New Castle. Firefighters called out at 3 a.m. Sunday after police found smoke pouring from the side of the building. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the first...
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
venangoextra.com

No one injured in Oil City fire

No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The damage, according to Oil City Fire Department captain Eric McFadden, was “pretty minor for what it could have been.”. McFadden said there...
OIL CITY, PA
US 103.1

Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon

An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown Police searching for missing female

Austintown Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman. According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, Christine Hutchinson-Toth is missing. Police tell 21 News that Toth is homeless and is frequently seen on the west side. Police say Toth's family has not...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
wtae.com

17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting

SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police have arrested one suspect after a 17-year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy, Gavin D. Beighley, shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of West Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
SHARON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Accidental Shooting in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Crawford County on Saturday. It happened at a location on Sportsman Rd. in Summit Township around 5:24 p.m. Troopers said it was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 45-year-old male victim from Erie was taken to UPMC Hamot for medical treatment,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

