THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A man from The Villages is on a mission to make the world a brighter place, one thank you card at a time. For the past year, Joe Santoro has been handing out thank you cards the size of business cards to anyone doing something good. He prints them and gives them out for free through his Santoro Education Lifeskills Foundation (SELF), which is aimed at teaching children personal life skills.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO