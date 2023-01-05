Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Local thank you card program recognizes kindness
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A man from The Villages is on a mission to make the world a brighter place, one thank you card at a time. For the past year, Joe Santoro has been handing out thank you cards the size of business cards to anyone doing something good. He prints them and gives them out for free through his Santoro Education Lifeskills Foundation (SELF), which is aimed at teaching children personal life skills.
Bay News 9
Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January"; a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for the sober-curious...
Bay News 9
FIT researchers testing whether worms can help find Alzheimer's cure
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Alzheimer's disease affects millions of people and their families in the United States. The burden is a tremendous amount to bear — physically, mentally and emotionally. A Florida Institute of Technology research team is doing what it can to one day find a cure. What...
Bay News 9
Survivor remains in ICU more than a month after Orange County fireworks warehouse fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s now been just more than a month since a fire at a fireworks storage warehouse left four workers dead. A fifth employee of the fireworks company Magic in the Sky, who survived the fire, remains in critical condition. Jason Tallafuss says his sister Lindsey...
Bay News 9
New Orlando Guardians of the XFL will open season Feb. 18
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Guardians will open their 2023 XFL season at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 against the Houston Roughnecks, according to the league schedule announced this week. Their first home game is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Camping World Stadium against the San Antonio Brahmas.
Comments / 0