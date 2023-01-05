ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs

A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart

On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy