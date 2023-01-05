Read full article on original website
Apopka man arrested in connection with gun shop robberies in Melbourne, Clearwater
APOPKA, Fla. — An Apopka Man is facing charges in connection with a string of crimes, including breaking into a Melbourne gun shop and trying to burglarize another gun shop in Clearwater on Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Jeremy Middleton, 24, is facing a long...
Troopers: Man walking in lanes of U.S. 1 in Volusia County hit, killed by truck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.
WESH
Man wanted in Volusia County after armed robbery, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery. Sunday morning, around 7:55 a.m., a man went into a Circle K on Main Street, held the clerks at gunpoint and took money, according to police. Police said the man also took a...
WESH
Driver arrested after Brevard County crash kills woman, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a driver was arrested after a Brevard County crash. On Thursday, two cars crashed in Melbourne on Sarno and Croton roads. A pickup truck was making a left turn onto Croton Road when it struck a Kia eastbound on Sarno Road, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs
A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
Elderly woman killed, driver arrested in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a passenger and injured a driver. On Thursday, officers responded to a crash on Sarno Road and Croton Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Kia utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on...
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
fox35orlando.com
Man hit, killed in crash on US-1 and I-95 in Ormond Beach: Florida troopers
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after he was struck by a pickup truck in Volusia County early Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at US Highway 1 and Interstate 95 in Ormond Beach. In a news release, FHP said the...
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
‘Elderly’ Florida woman robbed by group wearing clown masks, armed with sledgehammer: deputies
Four people were accused of robbing an older Florida woman while wearing clown masks and holding a sledgehammer.
Motorcycle rider killed after being thrown from bike, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Orange County,. The crash happened Saturday, at 1:55 a.m., near the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Wetherbee Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Honda motorcycle...
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
Parents of man shot, killed in Brevard County ask judge to reject plea deal for accused shooter
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been more than a decade since investigators say a man murdered his cousin in Brevard County, leaving two young children without a father. “I don’t think it’s safe to put him on the streets,” said Antonio Knight’s mother, Pam Lanier.
Girl, 15, accused of shooting at deputies rejects 20-year plea deal
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Volusia County deputies rejected a plea deal Thursday. In court, the judge offered Nicole Jackson a plea deal of 20 years in prison and restitution, but she declined the deal. Jackson had also tried to convince the judge...
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
