VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who troopers say was walking in the lanes of U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County was hit and killed by a truck early Monday morning. Troopers said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he walked into the northbound lanes directly in the path of a 2017 Chevy Silverado north of I-95. He died on the scene.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO