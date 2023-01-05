Five-time Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes and Triumph took the 38th Baja España Aragón by storm on July 22-24, 2022. Piloting the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Cervantes not only dominated the Trail-class adventure bikes but also place 11th overall among the 75-rider field. Crossing the line just 33 minutes behind the enduro-riding winner, number 90 posted an impressive finishing time of six hours, 13 minutes, and 32 seconds.

