ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez

No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

“Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A popular Las Cruces business has been forced to close its doors, and it's hitting the community hard. Beck's coffee house in the historic Mesquite District near downtown. It's been there for 10 years and is regarded by many as a local institution. Owner Ariana Parsons told ABC-7 they The post “Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
US105

WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown

In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

End of the (almost) million-dollar duo

The last time the New Mexico State University Board of Regents set out to pick a new leader, after having unceremoniously ridded themselves of Garrey Carruthers, they had a hard time picking between the two finalists for the job. And so, they hired both of them. At a combined salary of almost $1 million.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce

EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ktep.org

UTHealth Houston School of Public Health

To start the New Year, Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management sits down with the Dean for the El Paso Campus for the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health campus in El Paso, Dr Kristina Mena and associate professor, Dr. Laura Uribarri to talk about what Public Health means, the benefits of having a degree, their new-unique in the region- executive-style cohort focused in Healthcare Management and how their classes adjust to a hybrid-model to those already working for the field.
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

El Paso Police Sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces police respond to shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
EL PASO, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy