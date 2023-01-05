To start the New Year, Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management sits down with the Dean for the El Paso Campus for the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health campus in El Paso, Dr Kristina Mena and associate professor, Dr. Laura Uribarri to talk about what Public Health means, the benefits of having a degree, their new-unique in the region- executive-style cohort focused in Healthcare Management and how their classes adjust to a hybrid-model to those already working for the field.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO