Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, TexasMichele FreemanFort Bliss, TX
Sunday Funday Moment: Viva La Mocha opens their first store in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, Texas-- What started off as a dream has now turned into a reality for the owners of Viva La Mocha as they opened up their first store in Downtown El Paso. Monica Rios Monarrez and her husband, Charlie, have come a long way from screen printing t-shirts out of their home kitchen.
When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez
No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
“Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A popular Las Cruces business has been forced to close its doors, and it's hitting the community hard. Beck's coffee house in the historic Mesquite District near downtown. It's been there for 10 years and is regarded by many as a local institution. Owner Ariana Parsons told ABC-7 they The post “Beck’s Cafe” forced to move after decade at location appeared first on KVIA.
WELP, We’re Sticking with the Arena “Plan” and it HAS to be Downtown
In a 4-3 split yesterday, El Paso City Council voted to move ahead with the downtown arena that was initially approved by voters in 2012... ELEVEN years ago. el paso,el paso downtown arena, downtown arena,duranguito,el paso duranguito,duranguito arena,duranguito video,parody,parody music,funny music,buzz adams morning show,Duke Keith,duke keith parody,duke keith song,duranguito duke keith,duke keith duranguito song.
Migrants at El Paso church arrested by Customs and Border Protection officers
Video shows a man praying over migrants outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso as Customs and Border Protection officers make arrests on January 3.Jan. 7, 2023.
End of the (almost) million-dollar duo
The last time the New Mexico State University Board of Regents set out to pick a new leader, after having unceremoniously ridded themselves of Garrey Carruthers, they had a hard time picking between the two finalists for the job. And so, they hired both of them. At a combined salary of almost $1 million.
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Hygiene stations will be placed throughout the city after the Las Cruces city council's unanimous vote approving the measure. The program aims to provide hygiene necessities to the homeless population. The hygiene stations come as a part of a pilot program focusing on the public health and safety of The post Las Cruces City Council approves hygiene stations to be placed throughout the city appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso’s Helen of Troy cutting 10% of global workforce
EL PASO, Texas -- Helen of Troy, the only publicly-traded company headquartered in El Paso, said it is laying off ten percent of its global workforce. Helen of Troy is the maker of OXO, Hydro Flask and other brand-name products. The company's third-quarter fiscal report shows the company is starting...
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
Felipe Esparza, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes among Comics Bringing Big Laughs to El Paso
It’s too soon to tell what kind of year 2023 is going to be like for El Paso, but if you’re a fan of stand-up comedy the outlook is looking pretty funny. Among the comics bringing big laughs to the Sun City in the coming weeks and months is El Paso favorite Felipe Esparza, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.
UTHealth Houston School of Public Health
To start the New Year, Richard Dayoub from Thunderbird Management sits down with the Dean for the El Paso Campus for the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health campus in El Paso, Dr Kristina Mena and associate professor, Dr. Laura Uribarri to talk about what Public Health means, the benefits of having a degree, their new-unique in the region- executive-style cohort focused in Healthcare Management and how their classes adjust to a hybrid-model to those already working for the field.
‘Mistakes happen,’ say majority of City Council on unpaid ticket snafu
The three City Council members who owed the city money and were ineligible to be sworn in Tuesday morning prior to their first meeting will likely not be penalized by colleagues, a majority of council members said. City Reps. Brian Kennedy, Art Fierro and Isabel Salcido each had unpaid traffic...
El Paso Police Sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail. Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or […]
El Paso, January 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in El Paso. The Bowie High School soccer team will have a game with Canutillo High School on January 06, 2023, 17:30:00. The Canutillo High School soccer team will have a game with Socorro High School on January 06, 2023, 17:45:00.
Las Cruces police respond to shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are responding to a shooting near Young Park. The call is focused on the south corner at Lees Drive and Nevada. The nearby park has a kids' playground and a fishing pond. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts The post Las Cruces police respond to shooting appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is accusing the District Attorney's Office of playing down a serious crime she says was committed against her daughter. She says the DA is leaning towards letting an alleged child abuser escape jail time. Melinda Sanchez said a year ago she turned to the DA's The post Las Cruces mother fears crime against daughter isn’t getting the attention it deserves appeared first on KVIA.
Law enforcement trying to capture man in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large police presence is occurring in west El Paso near exit zero. Air support is assisting in the desert area. Information is limited however police are attempting to take a man into custody. The public is asked to avoid the area for safety reasons. This is an ongoing situation […]
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
48-year-old cold case focuses on mother's mysterious disappearance from Fort Bliss, Texas
On July 20, 1974, Janet Kay Baze, a 36-year-old mother of five, got into the family car with her husband of nineteen years, Sergeant Major Everett Neal Baze. Some reports indicated that the couple had a "heated argument" before leaving together.
