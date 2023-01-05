Read full article on original website
Sartell Police Chief to Retire in March
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st. With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and...
Sartell Unveils New Logo, Website As Part of Brand Refresh
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell has a new logo and website to better identify themselves. During Monday's city council meeting, the council unveiled an updated logo, tagline, and website. The new website will go live on Tuesday. The City’s logo has not been updated since 1999, and the website has...
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
Nerd Nite On The Rocks A Popular Monthly Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can join a monthly conversation about a variety of topics. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is held the first Thursday of every month at the Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Waite Park. John Mielke and Rebecca Woods started the group about 15 months...
Winterfest Events This Month in Spicer with Fireworks
Since the winter is so long here in Minnesota, it's nice when you can break it up with some fun events. Especially ones that are celebrating the season. Later this month, there are several events that happen during Winterfest in Spicer, Willmar Lakes Area. Looks like there will be an...
Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February
Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
Buffalo Man Unharmed After Truck Falls Through Leech Lake
WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Minnesotans to be careful after a truck fell through Leech Lake this week. Authorities say the report came in around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck with a snowplow that had fallen through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Central Minnesota Man Gets 2 Years Probation for Killing Bear in Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced 42-year-old Michael Theilen on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
What Do We Have Here? Recent Minnesota Bust Nets 31 Guns & Lots Of Drugs
To quote my favorite television detective, Joe Kenda, "my, my, my" what did Minnesota officers find in a St. Paul home after an earlier traffic stop in Minneapolis? Well, the answer to that is guns, 31 to be exact, and a whole lot of drugs. Nice work law enforcement!. According...
Stearns County Parks In Excellent Condition for Winter Fun
UNDATED (WJON News) -- With all of the snow we've had recently the Stearns County Parks are in tip-top shape for enjoying winter activities. The county has a total of 16 parks all of which are open for use throughout the winter. The county grooms cross-country ski trails in Quarry...
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder
Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.
UPDATE: One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Clearwater. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by 36-year-old Abdi...
ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten Announces Upcoming Retirement
ROCORI Activities Director Joel Baumgarten will be stepping down from his post on June 30th, 2023. Baumgarten was hired in 2012, taking over for longtime AD Mark Johnson. Baumgarten had a lot of work to do when he took the job including replacing legendary basketball coach Bob Brink and finding a bench boss for the girls hockey program.
High School Sports Results Monday January 9
(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points, Ella Voit added 16 points and Emily Schaupp chipped in 13 points) (Tate Buckentine and Max Pfeiffer each scored 18 points and Emmuel Kutzera added 16 points for Cathedral) Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52. Osakis 54, Royalton 41. Boys Hockey:. Sartell-St. Stephen...
