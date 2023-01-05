ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MN

Sartell Police Chief to Retire in March

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Longtime Sartell Police Chief Jim Hughes has announced he plans to retire later this year. During Monday's city council meeting, Hughes announced his decision to retire on March 31st. With that being said, I was to thank the current and past city council members, administrators and...
SARTELL, MN
Sartell Unveils New Logo, Website As Part of Brand Refresh

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell has a new logo and website to better identify themselves. During Monday's city council meeting, the council unveiled an updated logo, tagline, and website. The new website will go live on Tuesday. The City’s logo has not been updated since 1999, and the website has...
SARTELL, MN
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Winterfest Events This Month in Spicer with Fireworks

Since the winter is so long here in Minnesota, it's nice when you can break it up with some fun events. Especially ones that are celebrating the season. Later this month, there are several events that happen during Winterfest in Spicer, Willmar Lakes Area. Looks like there will be an...
SPICER, MN
Long Prairie Lions & Fire Department Teaming Up to Host a Polar Plunge This February

Looking for a fun event that also helps raise money for a great cause? Get ready for the Prairie Plunge at Lake Charlotte in Long Prairie on February 25th. Prairie Plunge! Hosted by Long Prairie Fire Department and The Long Prairie Lions. Plunge proceeds go towards the purchase of a new Rescue Vehicle for the Fire Department! $20 minimum Pledge to Plunge. Food, Beverage, and Raffle proceeds to go to Long Prairie Lions.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
BIG LAKE, MN
Buffalo Man Unharmed After Truck Falls Through Leech Lake

WALKER (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Minnesotans to be careful after a truck fell through Leech Lake this week. Authorities say the report came in around 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck with a snowplow that had fallen through the ice near Horseshoe Bay Resort.
BUFFALO, MN
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
MN Man Charged With Killing Partner With Toilet Paper Holder

Jeremiah Quan Turner of Minneapolis is currently in jail facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly beating his domestic partner to death with a toilet paper holder. Medina police were called to a home just before 12:30 on December 29th, according to fox9.com and found a woman unresponsive. Police noticed that the woman's body was covered with bruises.
MEDINA, MN
Waite Park Hair Salon Adds Tanning, Red Light Therapy Services

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park hair salon is expanding their health and beauty services. Morph Salon and Barber opened over two years inside the Marketplace Mall and recently relocated behind Texas Roadhouse in September. Owner Natasha Sankey says after settling into their new space, she was approached...
WAITE PARK, MN
SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
UPDATE: One Hurt in Crash Involving Semi Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash near Clearwater. The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi truck, driven by 36-year-old Abdi...
CLEARWATER, MN
High School Sports Results Monday January 9

(Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 24 points, Ella Voit added 16 points and Emily Schaupp chipped in 13 points) (Tate Buckentine and Max Pfeiffer each scored 18 points and Emmuel Kutzera added 16 points for Cathedral) Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52. Osakis 54, Royalton 41. Boys Hockey:. Sartell-St. Stephen...
SARTELL, MN
St. Cloud, MN
