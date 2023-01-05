Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
Tulsa flag ranks No. 1 in survey by North American Vexillological Association
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa has found itself with the highest-rated flags list that was published by the North American Vexillological Association. Tulsa's flag is one of two to receive an A+ rating. Vexillology is the study of flags and NAVA is an organization with over 1,000 flag enthusiasts...
Several Tulsa-area Orthodox churches gather in Broken Arrow to pray over city
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 40-year-old tradition took place at Veterans Park Sunday. Members of several area orthodox churches gathered to pray for the city and "bless the waters." They carved a 300-pound block of ice into a cross Saturday night. Sunday, kids helped push it into the pond.
Team Griffin Basketball acquires basketball organization run by Oklahoma coach Gary Harper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Team Griffin Basketball announced this week it is acquiring the Team Buddy Buckets grassroots basketball program. Team Buddy Buckets was founded by Indiana Pacer Guard Buddy Hield and run by longtime Oklahoma high school coach Gary Harper. “Buddy Hield, Coach Harper and the entire Team...
Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
Green Country Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of one of its own
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department is mourning one of its own after responding to a medical emergency in Sand Springs Thursday night. GCVFD firefighters responded to the home of volunteer firefighter Lynn Hopper around 10 p.m. Firefighters said Hopper passed away around 11:40 p.m.
Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
Oklahoma City Thunder, Whataburger raise over $20,000 for food banks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger presented two Oklahoma food banks with thousands of dollars in donations. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was presented with $10,000 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was presented with $12,089. These donations will help to...
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
Gov. Kevin Stitt applauds state troopers for training to enhance school safety in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Friday that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol completed his Mission S.O.S initiative to improve school security. All state troopers have now been trained in a DPS-approved and CLEET-certified Law Enforcement Active Shooter Response System (LASER). “I am proud of all...
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
Pavement rehabilitation project to begin on Broken Arrow Expressway near downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Both east and westbound lanes on the Broken Arrow Expressway will be reduced to two lanes between Lewis and Peoria Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation urges drivers to use extra caution throughout the work zone. ODOT...
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
Gov. Kevin Stitt 5th Oklahoma governor to serve 2 consecutive terms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Inauguration festivities kicked off last night for Governor Kevin Stitt. Despite being a state for more than 100 years, Kevin Stitt is only the fifth governor in Oklahoma history to be re-elected to a second term. "Early in our history it would always be a...
Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
Tulsa Wedding Show helps brides plan weddings for 30th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planning a wedding can feel as complicated as making a movie, from the right makeup to the cameras, and of course, the perfect DJ to get the party going. The Tulsa Wedding Show helped brides find all that and more Saturday. Organizers brought in more...
REI Co-op coming to Tulsa in spring 2024
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — REI Co-op is planning to build a store in west Tulsa by spring 2024, according to the company's website. The specialty outdoor store offers a wide range of outdoor apparel and gear for camping, cycling, running, fitness, paddling, climbing, and more. There will also be a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics.
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Gov. Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
'Just completely blown away': McDonald's employee with autism helps customer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa McDonald's employee with high-functioning autism is being called a hero due to her quick thinking on the job to help a teenage boy. "I clean tables and I mop floors and I bring food out," Shelby Fielding said. Fielding, 27, works at the...
Tulsa Tech offers specialized culinary programs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Tech is helping students launch their culinary careers with its Competitive Employability Readiness Training. The CERT program has two parts, Project SEARCH and CERT Culinary. Project SEARCH is a nine-month program that combines internships and classroom learning, while CERT Culinary is a year-long program...
