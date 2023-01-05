ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State professor wins national award for unique groundwater research

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State professor Dr. Todd Halihan was recently awarded the highest honor in groundwater research by the American Institute of Hydrology. The Charles V. Theis Award was given to Halihan for his MRI-like approach to surveying groundwater, OSU said in a news release. Halihan is a professor in the Boone Pickens School of Geology.
TULSA, OK
Green Country Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of one of its own

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department is mourning one of its own after responding to a medical emergency in Sand Springs Thursday night. GCVFD firefighters responded to the home of volunteer firefighter Lynn Hopper around 10 p.m. Firefighters said Hopper passed away around 11:40 p.m.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City Thunder, Whataburger raise over $20,000 for food banks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Last week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger presented two Oklahoma food banks with thousands of dollars in donations. The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma was presented with $10,000 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was presented with $12,089. These donations will help to...
TULSA, OK
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future community building

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation leaders celebrated the early stages of a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River this week. The building will feature bathrooms, a kitchen, showers, a meeting room, and other rooms purposed for overnight stays, according to the Cherokee Nation. “Community matters, and that...
TULSA, OK
Gov. Stitt celebrates second term at Tulsa's Inaugural Ball

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a black tie affair at the BOK, with the floor transformed into an elegant dining room. The first of three inaugural balls across the state was held Friday, celebrating Governor Kevin Stitt's new term. "It's just fun celebrating with your family and your...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gears up for 2023 Polar Plunge

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is gearing up to participate in the 2023 Polar Plunge. This year the plunge will take place at Safari Joe's H2O near 21st and Yale on Feb. 18. Money raised from the event goes to support Special Olympics Oklahoma. Registration...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Cleveland police K9 receives narcotics detection certification

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cleveland Police Department introduced its newest certified member on Monday. K9 Viper and his handler Officer Brendan O'Driscoll were certified on Jan. 2 as a canine narcotics detection team through the Department of Public Safety and the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.
CLEVELAND, OK
Tulsa Wedding Show helps brides plan weddings for 30th year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Planning a wedding can feel as complicated as making a movie, from the right makeup to the cameras, and of course, the perfect DJ to get the party going. The Tulsa Wedding Show helped brides find all that and more Saturday. Organizers brought in more...
TULSA, OK
REI Co-op coming to Tulsa in spring 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — REI Co-op is planning to build a store in west Tulsa by spring 2024, according to the company's website. The specialty outdoor store offers a wide range of outdoor apparel and gear for camping, cycling, running, fitness, paddling, climbing, and more. There will also be a full-service bike shop staffed by certified mechanics.
TULSA, OK
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Gov. Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa Tech offers specialized culinary programs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Tech is helping students launch their culinary careers with its Competitive Employability Readiness Training. The CERT program has two parts, Project SEARCH and CERT Culinary. Project SEARCH is a nine-month program that combines internships and classroom learning, while CERT Culinary is a year-long program...
TULSA, OK

