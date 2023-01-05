Read full article on original website
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
A well-known discount supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. On January 5, 2023, the popular discount grocery store Aldi celebrated the grand opening event for its newest Iowa store location in Windsor Heights.
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You
A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
Meet GRIFF and order Gourmet Apples for you and your dog at the ARL of Iowa
Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant/Animal Rescue League of Iowa, introduces us to Griff, a 10-week old pup looking for a new home. Griff was bottle fed by volunteers at the ARL starting at the age of 2-weeks and is now ready for adoption. We learn about the annual fundraiser that involve Gourmet Apples (Tart Apple/Caramel/Chocolate/Nuts) that are available for both you and your dog (special dog friendly version of the treat), just in time for Valentine's Day and about the NEW Sweatshirt and T-shirt packages for both dog lovers and cat lovers! "DogFlix & Chill", "CatFlix & Chill" and "Single/Taken/Have a Pet" shirt designs! We also learn about Bags for Wags...a "Bags" league happening at Pints & Paws through February 23rd with 50% of the proceeds going to the ARL. And, if you have a bunny or guinea pig, the Bunny Spa-Piggy Pampering event is happening at ARL main on January 18th. www.arl-iowa.org.
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?
Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa
Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
With Mega Millions fever rising, a $1 million winning ticket remains unclaimed in Iowa
CLIVE, Iowa – With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing, the Iowa Lottery says there's a $1 million winning ticket still unclaimed. The lottery says the ticket that matched five numbers but missed the Mega Ball was bought at Gateway Expresse, 2400...
Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry
DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Iowa Says Goodbye To The Oldest Living Person In the U.S.
In sad news to Bessie's family and Iowans alike, the oldest living person in the U.S. has passed away at the incredible age of 115 years old. Bessie Laurena Hendricks of Lake City, Iowa, has passed away, according to the USA News. She died this past Tuesday at the Shady...
DMARC Food Pantry Network Serves More Than 1600 People In One Day
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry Network sets a new record for single-day assists. DMARC says they assisted 1,614 people on January 3, 2023. The previous record was set on November 1, 2022, at 1,529 people. On the organization's website, CEO Matt Unger called...
Iowa Lottery Gives Advice On Large Mega Millions Jackpot
Clive, Iowa — No one won Mega Millions on Friday night, so the jackpot will be over $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it comes on the heels of the more than two-billion dollar Powerball jackpot in November. She says it is really hard to predict when the jackpot will get this big.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa
Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month
The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...
