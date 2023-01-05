Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant/Animal Rescue League of Iowa, introduces us to Griff, a 10-week old pup looking for a new home. Griff was bottle fed by volunteers at the ARL starting at the age of 2-weeks and is now ready for adoption. We learn about the annual fundraiser that involve Gourmet Apples (Tart Apple/Caramel/Chocolate/Nuts) that are available for both you and your dog (special dog friendly version of the treat), just in time for Valentine's Day and about the NEW Sweatshirt and T-shirt packages for both dog lovers and cat lovers! "DogFlix & Chill", "CatFlix & Chill" and "Single/Taken/Have a Pet" shirt designs! We also learn about Bags for Wags...a "Bags" league happening at Pints & Paws through February 23rd with 50% of the proceeds going to the ARL. And, if you have a bunny or guinea pig, the Bunny Spa-Piggy Pampering event is happening at ARL main on January 18th. www.arl-iowa.org.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO