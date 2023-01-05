ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

homegrowniowan.com

Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa

Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You

A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Diecast Toy Show continues Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Whether it’s stamps, baseball cards or something else, many people have something they love to collect. For some, that passion is diecast toys. Saturday and Sunday, they’re in luck because the Iowa Diecast Toy Show is taking place at the Elwell Family Food Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Diecast toys are […]
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Meet GRIFF and order Gourmet Apples for you and your dog at the ARL of Iowa

Tristen Haag, Foster and Transfer Assistant/Animal Rescue League of Iowa, introduces us to Griff, a 10-week old pup looking for a new home. Griff was bottle fed by volunteers at the ARL starting at the age of 2-weeks and is now ready for adoption. We learn about the annual fundraiser that involve Gourmet Apples (Tart Apple/Caramel/Chocolate/Nuts) that are available for both you and your dog (special dog friendly version of the treat), just in time for Valentine's Day and about the NEW Sweatshirt and T-shirt packages for both dog lovers and cat lovers! "DogFlix & Chill", "CatFlix & Chill" and "Single/Taken/Have a Pet" shirt designs! We also learn about Bags for Wags...a "Bags" league happening at Pints & Paws through February 23rd with 50% of the proceeds going to the ARL. And, if you have a bunny or guinea pig, the Bunny Spa-Piggy Pampering event is happening at ARL main on January 18th. www.arl-iowa.org.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Did You Know It’s Illegal To Take Photos On These In Iowa?

Sometimes the perfect backdrop for photographs can be hard to find. A good backdrop can enhance the quality of your photo and help provide a scene to the story you're trying to tell. If you're taking family photos, wedding photos, or senior pictures, do not take photos on these in Iowa, no matter how romantic the look might be.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

DNR getting weekly reports of elk in Iowa

Iowa — Your best chance to see an elk in the state of Iowa is likely looking through a tall fence at Jester Park, but more people are spotting them more often in the wild in a state where they were once native. "Either through social media, or word...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Record number of people receive assistance from Iowa food pantry

DES MOINES, Iowa — A record-breaking number this week for a central food pantry network. Des Moines Area Religious Council says it assisted more than 1,600 people on Tuesday. The DMARC team says this caught them by surprise. While they're happy they could help provide food, they say Tuesday...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

DMARC Food Pantry Network Serves More Than 1600 People In One Day

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Area Religious Council Food Pantry Network sets a new record for single-day assists. DMARC says they assisted 1,614 people on January 3, 2023. The previous record was set on November 1, 2022, at 1,529 people. On the organization's website, CEO Matt Unger called...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Lottery Gives Advice On Large Mega Millions Jackpot

Clive, Iowa — No one won Mega Millions on Friday night, so the jackpot will be over $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says it comes on the heels of the more than two-billion dollar Powerball jackpot in November. She says it is really hard to predict when the jackpot will get this big.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Most Dangerous Intersection In The State Of Iowa

Anytime you get behind the wheel of the car, you're putting your life, and other lives at risk. Even if you're only driving 20 mph through a residential neighborhood, accidents can happen, and people do get hurt. According to HG Legal Resources, there have been over 300 traffic fatalities per year in Iowa for almost a century.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa leads nation in average levels of cancer-causing Radon

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa has the highest average radon levels of any state, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said the invisible, tasteless, odorless, radioactive gas is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the state, leading to an estimated 400 deaths annually.
IOWA STATE
